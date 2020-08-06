Paul Lawrie – Tartan Pro Tour event in Aberdeen likely off

This weekend’s two-day Scottish Par 3 Championship at Paul Lawrie Golf Centre – the second stop on the 1999 Open champion’s new Tartan Pro Tour – looks likely to be cancelled.

The maiden two-day event of Lawrie’s new tour, designed to give Scottish pros a chance at some competitive play this year, got under way at Carnoustie yesterday.

After Lawrie teed off for his own round at 11.40am, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at least seven days of tightened restrictions in Aberdeen, including advising against travelling into the Granite City, which looks to have put the skids on Saturday and Sunday’s play.

Lawrie was delighted with the first day of the Carnoustie event, while admitting there will need to be a rethink ahead of Saturday and Sunday’s Par 3 event.

The Ryder Cup winner, who shot a level-par 72 despite his back being “horrendous” after the turn, said: “It’s been great.

“I was quite nervous waiting for it all to kick off and get going, and make sure we got it all done on time, everything organised and signed up.

“Sadly, the second event at the weekend is definitely a problem. I can’t see it happening now, but we’ll wait and see what the story is.

“I don’t get why people can’t just behave? If everyone did the right thing we wouldn’t have a problem.”

The development meant Lawrie had to stay closer to Carnoustie last night instead of returning to Aberdeen as planned.

Meanwhile, Ellon McDonald have rearranged their Senior Open on Monday for Monday September 14 due to the Aberdeen lockdown preventing players from travelling more than five miles.