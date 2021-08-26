Passport, Covid certificates, a mini mobile phone – Banchory’s Robbie Simpson surprised by items he must carry during 55k Alps mountain race

Great Britain mountain running international Robbie Simpson didn’t expect to be carrying his passport during a top European ultra distance trail race today.

The Banchory athlete is tackling the OCC 55k at the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc festival.

It’s a particularly gruelling high altitude challenge which includes 3,500m of elevation gain and takes its name from the three principal communities it passes through – Orsières, Champex and Chamonix.

The route winds its way along remote trails, taking the runners through parts of the Italian and Swiss Alps before finishing in France.

Simpson has been based in the area for the past six weeks, fine-tuning his preparations for the big race, which has attracted many of the world’s best trail runners.

Competitors have been instructed to carry a significant amount of kit as a safety precaution against adverse weather or sustaining an injury on the rocky trails.

But Simpson was taken aback when told of the full list of requirements.

He said: “Apart from the usual kit, I have to take my passport and Covid certificates with me in the race and these might be checked at different stages along the route.

“I guess it’s because we cross through different countries, but usually all of this is done before the race starts.

“I also have to carry a mobile phone, so I’ve borrowed a tiny one from a friend as I don’t want to carry a larger one. Apparently the organisers may potentially try calling your number during the race to check that the phone is on and, if it’s not, or if they can’t get through to it, you can be given a time penalty or even be disqualified.

“The strangest requirement, however, is for us to carry a head torch and spare battery even though the race will be finished about seven hours before it gets dark.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to work as I’ve never done this sort of thing before. I believe that as you approach a checkpoint they shout out which things they want to check and, the quicker you can show them everything, the quicker you can get going again.

“It’s a bit frustrating and it sort of detracts from fully concentrating on the race. And I’m not sure how many checkpoints there will be.”

Simpson believes he has fully recovered from his excellent performance earlier in the month when he finished second behind Spanish star Kilian Jornet in the Sierre-Zinal 31k mountain race in Switzerland.

He said: “I’ve been feeling really fresh and I’m keen to get racing again. It’s still quite a long race for me and there are no easy parts on the course, so it will be interesting.”

Simpson’s rivals include fellow Brit Jonathan Albon, the 2019 trail running world champion, and two previous winners – Norway’s Stian Angermund-Vik (2019) and China’s Tao Luo (2018).

Meanwhile, Oldmeldrum’s Meryl Cooper is excited about taking part in tomorrow’s CCC 101K at the Mont Blanc festival.

The course, which includes a staggering 6,100m of climbing, starts in the Italian community of Courmayeur, passes through Champex in Switzerland and finishes in Chamonix.

It will be her second appearance in the event, having finished 13th when it was last held, in 2019.

Cooper, who won the British ultra-distance trail running title at the Lakeland 100k in July, is ready for the test.

She said: “I’ve prepared the best I can since Lakeland. I now have three very competitive 100k races under my belt in recent years, so I have more experience of the distance than when I ran here in 2019.

“But the course is very different from the Lakeland one. There’s a lot of hiking involved, whereas Lakeland was very runnable.

“It’s just great to be able to compete against some of the best in the world, so I am excited about it.”

There’s no doubt the north-east athlete faces some top-drawer opposition, led by New Zealand’s Ruth Croft, who won this race in 2015 and the shorter OCC in 2018 and 2019.

USA’s Yiou Wang, the 2019 North Face 50 mile race winner, is also in the line-up, while her compatriots Amanda Basham Sarah Bird, Rachel Drake, Abby Hall and Emily Schmitz will all be strong.

Tom’s Cairn 10k entries open

Scotland hill running international Kirstie Rogan (Moray Road Runners) and top modern pentathlete Eilidh Prise (Aberdeen) are among the early sign-ups for the Tom’s Cairn 10k on Saturday, September 11.

Entries for the popular Deeside event are now open at www.tomscairntrailrace.com and organisers are expecting a bumper turnout of runners to toe the start line at Birse and Feughside Parish Church.

The 10k is in its fifth year, while a 5k event, open to all including under-16s, was added in 2017. There’s also a primary school children’s race.

Race organiser and school parent, Sally Wallis, said: “Entry numbers have grown steadily since our first race in 2016, and we hope to see a great turnout again this year, having been unable to hold the event last year. Participants can expect beautiful scenery and a lively community spirit.

“The 10k trail race follows a hilly course, on tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate. It’s certainly an event for all abilities though, and we encourage entries from those wishing to walk or jog the route.

“There will be some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish.”