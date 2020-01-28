Stoneywood Parkvale bow out of Scottish Junior Cup with coach labelling run ‘great achievement’

Stoneywood Parkvale failed to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup. After putting up a stubborn fight, they eventually succumbed to Beith Juniors, the winners of the competition four years ago.

After an even opening period, it looked as though the teams would go in at the interval without a goal.

But on the stroke of the interval, Ryan DOCHERTY put the visitors ahead after good work from Darren Christie.

Three minutes after the restart, Beith doubled their advantage. Connor McGlinchey’s cross from the right was met by Steven Noble, whose goal-bound shot was deflected into the net by home defender Adam DAVIDSON.

The home side looked to have got themselves back into things when Neale Davidson hit a powerful shot only to see the ball crash off the junction of the post and crossbar with keeper Stephen Grindley beaten all ends up.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Paul FRIZE fired home number three following good work by substitute Ross McKenzie. Then, in the final minute, McKENZIE got his name on the scoresheet, finishing from a Jamie Wilson pass.

Proud Stoneywood Parkvale manager Ian Davidson believes a couple of big moments went the way of the victors.

He said: “It looked as though we were going in 0-0 at the break until they scored from a soft free-kick in stoppage time.

“Then, at 2-0, Neale comes so close and, if that goes in, it’s a different game.

“That said, the boys have done ever so well to get to the last 16, especially being a First Division side.

“We had a crowd of over 300 for what was a superb occasion with a great buzz about the club.

“Not many north teams reach this stage of the national competition and for us to do it is a great achievement.

“Beith are a good, physical side, without being dirty, and we wish them all the best in the next round.

“The hope is that our young squad will learn from this and we’ll get a positive reaction for the remainder of the season.

“We have games in hand on the teams above us so there’s still plenty to play for.

“In its own way, this weekend will be just as tough an ask as the Beith game when we go to Buchanhaven Hearts, who are currently at the foot of the table.

“It’s never an easy ground to go to and, following Saturday’s match, we’ll have to generate our own atmosphere as I’m sure there won’t be too many watching. But for us securing three points is the main priority.”