New north-east parkrun to launch

The seemingly unstoppable growth in popularity of parkruns is highlighted by the north-east’s latest one getting underway at Inverurie on Saturday when the Ury Riverside 5K run takes place (9.30am).

The first parkrun in the area was held at Aberdeen beach in October 2011 when 99 people took part. More than 250 people now regularly run along the promenade in this one. The record turnout of 479 was achieved, remarkably, on January 1 this year.

A second Aberdeen event started at Hazlehead Park in August 2014 and it also hit a record number this year, on January 12, when 416 people tackled the woodland course.

Ellon joined the party in October 2015, followed by Stonehaven in September 2016 and Crathes Castle in February 2019.

There are more than 600 parkruns every Saturday morning throughout the UK with more than 135,000 people regularly taking part. They are all free to run but a one-off initial registration is needed. For more information go to www.parkrun.org.uk