Golf pair travel length of Britain to earn dream trip to Dubai

Globetrotters Iain Buchan and Jon Roberts are to fly on a return journey of more than 7,000 miles after winning a golf holiday in Dubai.

The Cruden Bay pair totalled 2,700 miles to play eight rounds of matches on the way to landing the prize.

Now Iain, 43, and Jon, 56, will reap the rewards of hotel, golf and flights while enjoying the European Tour’s Race to Dubai from November 21-24.

Three-handicapper Iain, who returned to the amateur ranks two years ago after spending 17 years as a professional, said: “It’s fantastic but what a journey we’ve had already…never mind the actual trip to Dubai.

“We managed to get through seven rounds and had to endure a 17-hour round trip on the way to winning our final and crucial match at Woodhall Spa.”

The duo began their challenge with a four-hour round trip to win at Maverston, ahead of a home victory against Edzell.

A third-round bye was overshadowed by an eight-hour round trip on the way to success at Fereneze in Paisley. But that was just the start of their marathon treks.

In round five, Iain and Jon faced a 13-hour trip before winning at Seaham in County Durham – but even that was less tiring than their 15-hour journey for victory at Kirkby Lonsdale in the Lake District in round six.

A 2up victory over the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa in the semi-finals set up their 3&2 final triumph over the Bracken Course at the same venue.

John, who plays off six, said: “It’s been an amazing run and we’ve bonded really well.

“Our closest game was against a couple from Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Iain and I had to give the lady 11 shots and her husband nine and, because of the distance we had to travel and the weather conditions, we didn’t get a practice round.

“We were behind from the second hole and never got back to level…until we played the 18th hole with us still one down.

“But we managed to win the 18th and headed off to the 19th.

“We eventually prevailed at that first extra hole and that was the first time we had been ahead.

“We have travelled about 2,700 miles which is about halfway from Cruden Bay to Dubai and have loved every minute.

“Now we’re just looking forward to stepping on the plane instead of heading south in the car.”

The Double Road to Dubai Matchplay is run by Square Peg Events.