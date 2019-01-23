Wrestlezone: Visit from ex-WWE superstar Pac follows Damien victory

Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Pac has been confirmed for Wrestlezone’s Aberdeen Anarchy 2019 show in April.

Pac, formerly known as Neville, will star at the Beach Leisure Centre on Saturday April 13.

Aberdeen Anarchy was initially scheduled for June 1 at that venue but Wrestlezone management confirmed they have changed the date to land the WWE star due to his extremely busy schedule.

Pac is a two-time WWE Cruiserweight champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team champion and also won the NXT title.

In 2015 he won the prestigious Slammy Award for break-out star.

The former WWE superstar recently claimed a Dragon Gate title at the Korakuen Hall in Japan.

He defeated Open the Dream Gate champion Masato Yoshino.

At 197 days, Pac’s first reign as WWE Cruiserweight champion is the longest in the company’s history. He also holds the longest combined reign as cruiserweight champ at 232 days.

Pac’s Aberdeen appearance was announced at Wrestlezone’s Summerhill Showdown 2019.

In the top-of-the-bill bout, Damien retained his Undisputed Championship belt with victory against Kreiger and Jack Jester.

Fans’ favourite Mr P defeated Bradley Evans and Zach Dynamite to retain the Tri-counties Title.

Mr P won the title at Christmas Chaos at the end of last year by defeating Dynamite.

And he again had the upper-hand over his rival at Summerhill.

In a night of title matches, the Kings of Catch (Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan) defended their Tag Team Championship belts against the team of Scotty Swift and Johnny Lions.

However, the match ended in a double disqualification when William Sterling and Blue Thunder attacked both teams.

Former Sterling Oil member Alan Sterling defeated Irving Garrett in a singles match.

Sterling Oil were forced to disband having lost to a Wrestlezone Star team at Aberdeen Anarchy 2018 last September. A stipulation before that match was that, if Sterling Oil were defeated, they must split up.

In a tag team match, The Outfit (Ted O’Keefe and Dino Del Monte) defeated The Rejected (Chris Archer and Mikkey Vago).

Crusher Craib’s open challenge was answered by WrestleZone Training Academy trainee Connor Inglis.

Connor produced an impressive performance that came close to shocking Craib. However, Craib eventually won by pin.