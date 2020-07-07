Clubs forced to postpone open events after Scottish Golf ruling

Many golfers were surprised by the news from Scottish Golf that opens were still off limits despite the lifting of the five-mile travel ban.

Some clubs, including Kemnay and Aboyne, anticipated the restriction being removed last Friday as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased.

Aboyne had healthy fields for both their men’s open this Saturday and their men’s senior open on July 14.

Kemnay are still taking entries on their website for their gent’s open on July 18.

However, the news from Scottish Golf quickly dented their hopes with the likelihood it will be at least next month before opens will be given the green light.

Scottish Golf chief operating officer Karin Sharp said: “At this time, there is no change in stance on the playing of competitive golf, with only club competition permitted despite the relaxation of travel restrictions.

“This decision is based on the continuing premise that we are operating under an extension of exercise and not a return to sport.

“While we do not have any set date for open competitions, elite amateur or indeed professional events, we do want to be as open and transparent as we possibly can to allow our stakeholders to assess any plans they may have in place.

“At present, it is not envisaged that these type of events will return for some time yet.”

Aboyne have reacted by rearranging this week’s men’s open to September 26.

The club have also switched the senior open to Tuesday September 8.

Cruden Bay welcomed back many of their members after the travel restriction was lifted.

Captain Andrew Good said: “It was great to see so many members playing the courses. A total of 209 members played in competitions, 19 juniors played the St Olaf course and many others played social golf.”

As the demand for tee-times continues, it is hoped a further easing of lockdown from this Friday will allow more households to meet outdoors which will permit clubs to revert to four-balls.