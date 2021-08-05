Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Local Sport

Olympic final beckons for Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark in Tokyo

By Paul Third
05/08/2021, 3:24 pm Updated: 05/08/2021, 6:34 pm
Zoey Clark ran the second leg in Tokyo
Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark helped the women’s 4x400m relay team come through their heat to book a place in Saturday’s Olympic final in Tokyo.

Clark ran the second leg for her team which included Laviai Neilsen and Emily Diamond before Pitreavie’s Nicole Yeargin, who was disqualified in the individual 400m event, edged past Canada and the Netherlands to ensure Team GB finished third in their heat behind the United States and Jamaica in a time of 3.23.99.

Clark said: “It’s really exciting. I’ve been really looking forward to this all week, to get back running with the girls.

“It was a competitive race, we knew it was going to be, and I think that pushed all of us on.”

There will be two Scots in the men’s 1500m final too after Linlithgow’s Jake Wightman and Edinburgh’s Josh Kerr booked their place in the final alongside Welshman Jake Heyward.

Wightman won the first semi-final in a season-best time of 3:33.48 ahead of Cole Hocker of the United States and 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya.

The second semi-final was run at a rapid pace as Kenyan Abel Kipsang crossed the line in an Olympic record time of 3:31.65 but Kerr held his nerve to finish third in a time of 3:32.18.