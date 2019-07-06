Oilcats heading for a journey to Russia for overseas debut

The Aberdeen Oilcats will play overseas for the first time later this year.

The Granite City American flag football team have been invited to compete in September’s Moscow Flag Football Open and will be the first foreign outfit to play in Russia.

Flag football is similar to American football but rather than being full-contact, the players wear tags which the opposition have to grab to tackle.

Coach Mike Scott is excited by their trip later in the year and said: “Russia have had a decent set-up for a while and they’re becoming more involved in playing outside of Russia.

“They’ve made some friends and links with the teams and there’s people who are pushing it on and inviting teams to play in Russia.

“It’s a developing sport in Russia. In terms of the infrastructure in the sport it’s a little bit behind us.

“But in terms of the quality it’s very similar, so it will be good to test ourselves against different teams.

“It’s a privilege for us to be asked and to be the first overseas team to play in Russia.”

At the end of September the Oilcats are planning to host a tournament of their own at Balgownie playing fields.

The event will be called the Granite City Quaich and Scott is hopeful of some overseas participation.

He added: “We’re trying to get people from our sport into the city and show them what it’s like.

“We’re sometimes quite detached in the flag football landscape and are used to doing a lot of travelling to game weekends.

“We’re hoping if the tournament can be a success then it can become an annual event.

“We’re talking to a couple of German teams, although we haven’t had official confirmation.

“We’re speaking to a few others around Europe.”