Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

North Region Junior football: Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb relieved after hard-fought 3-2 win over Islavale

By Reporter
21/09/2021, 6:00 am
Matthew Tough scored Newmachar's winner. Pictures by Scott Baxter
Matthew Tough scored Newmachar's winner. Pictures by Scott Baxter

Newmachar United remain six points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Second Division, but only after being given a real fright by Islavale.

The clash at Charlie Gordon Park ended 3-2 after an entertaining 90 minutes.

United took the lead after 20 minutes when right-back Connor Walton’s cross was deflected into his own net by Liam WOOD.

Elliot Gordon looks on at Liam Wood after he put the ball into his own net.

With 10 minutes of the first half remaining, the visitors levelled when striker Ryan Whelan, playing out of position in defence, failed to clear a through ball and Gary MORRISON took full advantage to stroke the ball home.

Gary Morrison scores for Islavale.

Three minutes later, the Keith outfit went in front with an almost identical move, which was converted by Mickey SIMPSON.

Michael Simpson (10) celebrates scoring for Islavale.

That was how it stood at the interval, but 10 minutes after the restart it was all square after a second own goal, with Scott BARRON the unlucky defender this time.

The winner came on the hour mark when a James McMahon free-kick caused panic in the Vale rearguard. As the defence hesitated, Matty TOUGH was first to react and he made no mistake.

While that was the end of the scoring, Islavale never gave up and were denied by the woodwork with a couple of minutes to go.

United manager Ewan Robb was relieved to take all three points, saying: “We had eight boys missing so we have to be happy with the win.

“We started off really well, but sloppiness let them back into it. We changed things at half-time and thankfully got the job done.”

Former Banchory St. Ternan boss Robb, who joined United in June of last year, is really pleased with the way the side have started their league campaign, adding: “They’re a good side and it’s a better squad than I expected when I came here.

“I brought in Ryan Whelan and Steve Young from Banchory and obviously promotion is the main objective, although the likes of Rothie Rovers are also a good team.

“It’s a good project here at Newmachar and the ultimate aim is to get to the Superleague.

“We’ve beaten two or three top-flight teams already this season, so we feel we can compete at that level. The fact that we’ve been winning means that we’re getting a fair number coming to see us on a regular basis and we’ve also boosted our hospitality offering.

“There’s a lot of potential here.”

This weekend sees United travelling to Brechin Vics in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup and, having met their opponents this year already in a pre-season friendly, Ewan believes it is a close one to call.

He said: “In our 10-year history, we’ve never been beyond round two, so it’s a great incentive for us.”

 