North-east darts pro John Henderson aiming for ranking rise

John Henderson hopes the PDC World Championships can help move him closer to achieving his dream of breaking into the top 16.

The Huntly darter was today due to face Gabriel Clemens in the second round of the World Championships.

Henderson is hoping for a good run at Alexandra Palace to help him move closer to breaking into the world’s top 16.

With a current ranking of 23, the dream could become reality for the Highlander if he can reach the latter stages of the World Championship.

Managing to reach the top 16 could make a big difference to Henderson.

A spot among the elite means automatic qualification to some of the biggest events, such as the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix.

Henderson said: “I think I’m getting better and better.

“I’m practising even more and I do believe I’ve got a lot further to go. It’s a big year for me next year because I will be defending a lot of money from this year.

“But I’m confident and hopefully I can still go further and by this time next year hopefully I can be close to getting in the top 16.

“Being in the top 32 is good because it gets you into the World Championships but it doesn’t get you into anything else.

“You have to qualify for other big tournaments so the top 16 is the big one for me because that gets you into the other big events, like the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix, without having to qualify.”

With the prize money on offer at the World Championships, the competition could be crucial to Henderson’s hopes of forcing his way into the top 16.

Last year’s winner, Rob Cross, moved from 20th in the world to the top of the game and he is now No 2 in the rankings. Twelve months ago Welshman Jamie Lewis also made waves with a run to the semi-final that catapulted him from No 46 to 28 in the world rankings.

Henderson says those feats show how important the World Championship can be.

He added: “This is the big tournament and the tournament where you can get a lot of big moves up the rankings.

“Last year you had Jamie Lewis reaching the semi-final and Rob Cross winning it.

“They were the big movers last year but even if you just win a couple of games, it can make a big difference.

“I’m on £15,000 just now for the second round. If I can win it’s £25,000 and then if I win the third-round game, it’s £35,000 and that puts me up in the top 20.

“I’m just a couple of games away from that and it’s easier said than done.

“But I would love to push on towards the top 16 after that.”