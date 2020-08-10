North-east cricket return on a sticky wicket

The chances of any cricket being played in the current season in the north-east are in the melting pot according to those who play the game in the area.

This despite the news at the weekend that the ruling body, Cricket Scotland, with the backing of the Scottish Government had agreed to allow teams to play other clubs in friendly games from today.

It’s a situation that has been welcomed by the game’s organisers, but countered by the return of lockdown in Aberdeen last week.

The lockdown imposed by the Scottish Government does not allow players to travel over five miles for the pursuit of leisure, added to the fact that many of the city clubs will not get access to facilities run by Aberdeen City Council until the end of September.

Rob Sweirgon, captain of Aberdeen Grammar FPs who earlier in the season had urged all Grades teams not to be negative about the prospects of there being no play in 2020, now admitted it was difficult to see how even a handful of matches would happen.

“It’s not been a good time for cricket. The final nail in the coffin is Aberdeen City Council suspending all lets in order to concentrate on getting schools up and running next week,” Sweirgon said.

“We might just be able to get some games on grounds owned by clubs, but it’s not an ideal situation, especially as we don’t know how long the new lockdown will last.”

Paul Gray, secretary to the NESC SIOO, the body responsible for local cricket, added: “Our 2020 season had been due to end on August 29.

“With resources unavailable and concerns around player availability due to the localised travel arrangements, I don’t expect to see many matches taking place between clubs in the area.”