EXCLUSIVE: No title defence as Commonwealth champion Kristen says rival promoter showed ‘lack of respect’

Commonwealth champion Kristen Fraser has sensationally pulled the plug on her title defence citing “lack of respect” from the Belfast show’s promoters.

The 31-year-old has pulled out of her scheduled bantamweight title defence against Cathy McAleer on September 28.

Undefeated Fraser today revealed her wife was seriously ill in hospital when the Belfast-based promoters announced the fight, against her advice.

Fraser asked the promoters to hold off the announcement of the Commonwealth belt clash while she concentrated on her family.

As defending champion Fraser and her camp should also have been given the grace to be the ones to announce the bout.

However, Fraser was left furious when the Belfast promoters jumped the gun in June.

Now she has called off the fight.

Fraser said: “My wife was rushed into hospital and they (promoters) were saying they wanted to release confirmation of the fight while I was there with her.

“I told them no, that my wife is my priority and focus right now and I don’t want to hear about the fight. However, they jumped the gun in announcing the fight.

“I tried to swallow that, but it got to the point where I couldn’t any more as it was so disrespectful to my family and to my wife.

“They were fully aware of the situation at the time with my wife and why I wasn’t available.

“I said to them we can delay it and then they would get my full attention and I could go over to Belfast to do it properly.

“It was a blue light ambulance to get her to the hospital.

“I told the promoters I needed my breathing space, that I couldn’t do that as well as everything else that was going on.

“I should have been respected as a champion and should have been respected as a person.

“My wife got out of hospital because we had a baby at home who was only a few weeks old.

“However, we still didn’t know what was wrong with her and were still very concerned.”

Thankfully Fraser’s wife Kirsty has fully recovered, but the Aberdonian bantamweight could not forget how the promoters did not heed her call to delay the announcement of the title fight.

She said: “It shouldn’t have been announced at the time because of the situation I was in.

“I don’t fight for money. I fight for my pride and because I enjoy it. If you are blatantly going to disrespect me I am not going to fight.

“My family is always my priority.”

The title fight with McAleer at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, was scheduled to top a bill that also included former world title challenger James Tennyson.

Fraser, who has won all six of her professional contests, said: “I feel for Cathy because it is a let down for her because of the way it was done.”

Fraser, aka TFE – The First Ever – made history by becoming the first Scottish female boxer to win a Commonwealth title. She stopped former WBF International champion Ellen Simwaka of Malawi in the fifth round to claim the title last November

She said: “I have until November to defend the Commonwealth title.

“We are also looking towards the end of the year and next year certainly at bigger titles.

“There is some uncertainty at the moment, but I am still the Commonwealth champion.”

Fraser is scheduled to fight at the Hilton Treetops in Aberdeen on Saturday August 30.

She said: “To sharpen up and get ready for a big title fight I will get one or two hard fights to shake that ring rust off.”

Belfast’s MHD Promotions were contacted for comment but were unavailable.