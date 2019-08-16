No excuses from coach as Oman make Saltires suffer

Scotland coach Shane Burger admitted they were completely outplayed by Oman after a mauling at Mannofield.

The Saltires were beaten by eight wickets in their opening Cricket World Cup League Two match after being bowled out for 168, which Oman chased down easily.

Scotland face Papua New Guinea tomorrow and on Tuesday with Oman the opponents again on Sunday.

Burger said: “It’s very disappointing, we didn’t really commit to our game plans properly. We have to give them credit, they completely outplayed us.

“The fact they played on Wednesday against Papua New Guinea potentially helped, but that’s not an excuse.

“We’re going to have to come up with better game plans and execute them. Batters got starts and didn’t go on. We lost nine wickets for 92 which is disappointing.

“Even being bowled out for 168 we felt we had a chance and had them under the pump at the start of their innings.

“But after getting through the opening period Oman nullified our spinners and went on to win comfortably.

“But we will learn from it and come back stronger.”

The Scots won the toss and batted with Aberdonians Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross laying a good platform, putting on 71 for the first wicket. Oman struck in the 14th with spinner Aamir Kaleem having Cross caught at extra cover for 33.

New man Calum MacLeod did not last long, bowled in the next over by spinner Zeeshan Maqsood.

Skipper Coetzer moved to his 50 from 61 balls in the 21st over and brought up Scotland’s 100 two overs later. However, he was caught at square leg by Khurran Nawaz off spinner Khwar Ali for 56 soon after.

In the 25th over Ali struck again, having Richie Berrington caught at cover for 11. In the next, slow bowler Aqip Ilyas struck first ball, bowling George Munsey for six.

Ali had his third victim in the 27th over with Tom Sole holing out for a single at deep cover, meaning Scotland had slumped from 71 without loss to 113-6.

Craig Wallace and Safyaan Sharif were tasked with rebuilding and trying to push the total towards 200.

However, it was difficult against disciplined bowling and in the 36th over Maqsood took his second, trapping Sharif in front to make it 138-7. Mark Watt was the eighth man out caught behind for two off Fayyaz Butt.

Ali returned to the attack and had Ali Evans caught for four, his fourth scalp of the innings for 23 runs in nine overs.

The Scots were all out for 168 in 44.4 overs with Wallace lbw to Kaleem for 36.

After a stubborn start from Oman’s openers spinner Watt made a breakthrough for Scotland in the 14th over, trapping Jatinder Singh lbw for 19, 38-1.

However, Ali and Ilyas saw off the bowling, putting on 123 to help Oman home.

Ilyas was caught and bowled by Adrian Neill for 61 from 92 balls but Ali finished unbeaten on 79 as Oman reached their target in the 46th over.