Nine-year-old from Aberdeen chosen by Formula 1 star Lando Norris to be part of British Grand Prix opening ceremony

A nine-year-old from Aberdeen has been picked to become an F1 Future Star by McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Archie Clark, along with other children from around the UK, will now take part – virtually – in the opening ceremony for the 2020 British Grand Prix.

Young karters and children of Motorsport UK members who work for the NHS were asked to submit a 30-second video explaining why they want to be an F1 Future Star, who their F1 hero is and why, and what it would mean to represent the discipline of karting or the NHS at silverstone.

A child of NHS key workers, Archie impressed the judging panel, which included Norris – the third youngest Formula 1 driver in history to stand on the podium after his third-place finish in Austria earlier this year.

The north-east youngster said he’d like to inspire other children with disabilities to get involved in motorsport and volunteer in the sport himself when he is old enough.

The judges can seen watching Archie’s entry in clip below and, afterwards, judge Ben Hunt says: “He said he wants to volunteer, which a kid doesn’t often say, so for me that was quite good.

“He also wants to inspire those with disabilities, which is also good.”