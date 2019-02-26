Nine-man Culter see off United challenge

Culter remain fourth in the McBookie.com Superleague after this narrow success against Hall Russell United.

The match at Crombie Park saw the home side end the game with nine men.

The hosts started the better and should have been ahead inside five minutes through Elliot Duff but the forward took too long giving the keeper time to recover and save from less than six yards out.

The home side were looking the more likely to score and they did through Keith HORNE, who finished clinically after a fine pass across the box from Richie Petrie.

Hall Russell grew into the game and should have levelled but for a good save from Ross Buchanan. The visitors then hit the woodwork from a free-kick.

In the second half Culter again started the better of the two sides but lacked precision in the final third and the game became scrappy after the 60-minute mark with Culter reduced to nine men after Ryan Stewart and Callum Dunbar were shown their marching orders.

Crombie Park manager Lee Youngson was philosophical in his assessment after the game.

He said: “It wasn’t a great performance and we’ve played better and dropped points but defensively we looked compact and organised.

“I thought Hall Russell United played well and deserve credit for the confidence they showed in stages to get on the ball and put us under pressure.

“We are struggling with injuries just now with Andrew Anderson, Lewis Jopp and Lewis Hutchison still injured and likely to miss the rest of the season.

“In addition to that, we have Jordan Cromar, Shaun Robertson and Graeme Wilson also out with injuries but they should return within the next few weeks.

“Missing half a dozen players is difficult to deal with for any squad especially six key players.

“But we’ve marshalled together with the squad depth serving us well.

“In summary, it’s been a positive start for the new squad but there’s a lot more to come and a lot of work required from all to ensure we are where I want us to be come the end of the season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the boys shape up when we have a full squad at our disposal.”

This weekend sees Culter again at Crombie Park.

This time they will welcome a Colony Park side who have moved up to ninth in the table following the weekend home success against Ellon United.