Aberdeen Diving Club at first talent camp

Aberdeen Diving Club swimmer has earned a place on a prestigious talent scheme.

Niamh Rogerson will be part of the Team Scotland contingent at seven Swim England and Scottish Swimming Zone Camps, being picked due her performance at the Talent Games in November.

The first camp took place in Leeds and saw the divers put through their paces in the pool and on dryland over a weekend.

An Aberdeen Sports Village spokesman said: “Camp one was a fantastic experience for Niamh.

“The divers were worked hard throughout the weekend both in the dryland and in the pool.

“They spent the weekend in the water focusing on their entries and basic tuck dives in all directions from springboard and platform.

“On dryland, the divers took part in a number of conditioning and skills circuits, as well as a ballet specific session.”

Over the Saturday and Sunday, Niamh and her fellow divers had to show their strength, balance and flexibility, with physical skills like chin-ups, somersaults, handstands, splits and box jumps all tested.

These tests will now be repeated at each camp to measure the talented young divers’ progress.

The ASV spokesperson added: “It was great to see Niamh as part of Team Scotland at these camps and the Scottish Team impressed, with the diver of the camp for the year 1s and year 2s both being awarded to Scottish divers.

“The next camp with be at the beginning of March in Southend.”