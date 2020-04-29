Newmachar Golf Club’s new levy on members ‘to protect future’

Chairman Gordon Angus believes Newmachar Golf Club will emerge stronger than ever after the coronavirus pandemic despite applying a levy of up to £150 on members.

Left reeling after inheriting a financial nightmare of a £220,000 overspend on an improved driving range, Gordon and his new committee have worked with the club’s bank and introduced innovative plans for the future.

However, the pandemic has thrown those plans into turmoil at a time when every golf club in the land is at a standstill earning zero income.

As a result, the committee have introduced a two-tier levy.

The first is mandatory for ordinary, life, honorary and senior members with a £75 payment due next month and a second £75 payment to be made in October.

Other levels of membership – including intermediate, senior and five-day – will cost slightly less, totalling approximately £150,000 from their 1,250 members.

The second levy is optional – for every £25 paid over the £150, the member will receive a guest voucher entitling them to £12.50 off their guest fee.

Gordon said: “The human cost of the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating and something we are all struggling to comprehend.

“It is having a big effect on the way people live their lives, and businesses are no different.

“Like many organisations, particularly those in the leisure industry, we are dealing with something that none of us could have planned for.

“However, it is something we have to deal with, which is why we have been proactive in addressing the potential financial consequences.

“The levy is not something we wanted to introduce, but it’s what we had to do to ensure there is a club when we come out the other end of this.

“While it was not an easy decision to make, we are certain our loyal members who have already rallied round the club in its time of need will do so once again.

“We had a good plan in place before the pandemic hit, and I believe this levy will provide financial stability and the platform to proceed with that plan when the lockdown ends.

“As a management committee, we have been overwhelmed by the levels of support and goodwill over the last few months.

“We have even had members of staff offer to pay the levy when they are under no obligation to do so.

“That epitomises what Newmachar is about, and with the continued support of everyone involved with the club, we will get back on track.

“Like all members, we are desperate to play either of the two fantastic courses we have as soon as possible.

“Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.

“However, we will be guided by the government and will only reopen when it is safe.

“By implementing these measures, we are certain golf will get better at Newmachar.”