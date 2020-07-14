New members for Fraserburgh Golf Club ease fears for future

Fraserburgh have ridden a rollercoaster through the coronavirus pandemic but are now all smiles.

The club were unfortunate not to secure the £25,000 grant made available to some small businesses by the Scottish Government as their rateable value was too high.

It came as a bitter blow, but Fraserburgh have now seen a change of fortunes as 50 new members have joined the club since the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in May.

The surge brings the club’s total up to 500, easing some of their financial fears at the start of the lockdown.

Club captain Steve Thomson said: “We’ve been fortunate to attract about 50 members, which has helped us get over the disappointment of having to close up and the lack of any government cash help.

“That increase in numbers has also been reflected in our club competitions, which have been really healthy.

“We only managed to start playing competitive golf almost immediately after lockdown restrictions were lifted using the Scottish Golf App through the VMS system.

“The system has proved a real godsend. We would not have been able to have medals if we did not have it installed.

“It’s brilliant, and what used to take 90 minutes to complete now takes only 10 minutes.

“We were one of the first clubs in Scotland to switch over to the system, which we had on trial over the winter.

“There has also been a huge amount of work carried out by our committee, who have increased the club’s profile through social media and we have also revamped our website.

“I can’t praise them enough for the effort that has gone into seeing that we, as a club, come out of these uncertain times in a good position.”

Steve also made special mention of the green staff.

“The course is in outstanding condition,” he added.