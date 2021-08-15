New faces in charge in Caledonian league ahead of new rugby season

There is a mixture of excitement and apprehension among clubs in the Caledonian area as they prepare for their first competitive rugby action in almost 18 months.

With the new season three weeks away clubs are facing up to the challenge of getting players in shape after a long lay off, organising long trips for away games and ensuring they can field a team after players have tasted freedom from training and the efforts associated with playing for the highest placing in their leagues.

But while most clubs will be sticking with the coaching teams who took them into the closedown, there are a number who will be enjoying a change of personnel.

Among those who will start the new campaign with a new head coach will be Mackie FP’s who according to president Neil Foster intend to hit the ground running in Caley 2 North.

He said: “We are a an ambitious club who have probably underachieved in recent years. There is a huge potential in all our teams, including the senior team, and to that end we have appointed a new head coach from within our system.

“Andy Tench is former player and a coach who knows our requirements. He will be tasked with getting the team promoted.

“Stonehaven has been a sleeping giant with all the potential to go much further in the Caledonian game. Andy can bring that about with a community which has backed us all the way over the years.

“Mackie is hopefully on the move. We also have in one of the most dedicated development officers in the game, supporting our nationally recognised underage sections who will be our future.”

Mackie kick off their season on September 4 with an away match in Elgin where they meet Moray, another aspiring club who have ambitions to go further in the game who will also be parading a new head coach in the form of Cameron Hughes who is also the Moray club’s development officer.

In the same division Aberdeenshire are proud to unveil Charlie Catto as their new coach. Catto is well known as a player in the north-east, having plied his trade at Garioch both as a player and coach of the Kellands Park side.

Catto is well aware of the proud history at Woodside, including having had the legendary TV commentator Bill McLaren on their books in the 1940’s when he was a PE student at Aberdeen College.

He said: “I know there will be high expectations of me, but if I can win this league as I did as a coach in 2018/19 with Garioch, it will all part of taking the club to another level.

“Shire really should be playing in a much more senior set up. My aim is to help them achieve as quickly as possible.

“It’s also a huge challenge for me, but one I look forward to squaring up to. Caley 2 North will be a very competitive league but with the backing of my committee I believe we are set to achieve.”

Shire launch their campaign with a trip to Duff House where Banff will be a test of the resolve of Catto’s new charges.