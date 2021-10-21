Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Neah Evans helps Great Britain to team pursuit bronze at World Championships

By Jamie Durent
21/10/2021, 9:17 pm
(R-L) Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans and Josie Knight of Great Britain on the women's team pursuit podium.
Neah Evans was part of the Great Britain team which claimed bronze in the the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships.

The Olympic silver-medalists were comfortable victors over Canada in Roubaix, crossing the line more than five seconds ahead of their opponents.

Evans, fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Megan Barker and Josie Knight never really looked in any trouble on Thursday evening, despite earlier missing out on a chance to compete for the gold.

It means Aberdeenshire rider Evans, who comes from Cuminestown near Turriff, has now finished the year with medals at the Olympic Games, European and World Championships.

Evans said: “Obviously we would have liked to have been in the gold final, but this is Meg (Barker)’s first time competing at the worlds.

“Also, the first time doing the team pursuit, so it’s a fantastic result considering everything. It’s a world’s medal – we’re delighted.”

Archibald added: “The process I’m most used to is testing form on team pursuit and I feel good, the team is going well, and I think our preparation has gone nice.

“We hoped to get into that gold medal ride but I think that’s all we’re capable of at this World Championships. We’ve got bigger dreams for the future but I feel confident about (the omnium) tomorrow.”

Great Britain led by 0.6s after the first kilometre and had doubled their advantage by the half-way stage of the race.

In the final four laps of the race they had stretched to a comfortable three seconds in front and brought home an accomplished bronze medal in a time of 4:17.359.

Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans and Josie Knight of Great Britain in action during the women's team pursuit first round.
Earlier in the day they were beaten in the first round by Italy (4:11.947), losing out by a margin of two-and-a-half seconds to drop into the bronze medal race.

They had come through the qualifying rounds in France on Wednesday.

In the gold medal race, Olympic champions Germany continued their impressive 2021 by beating the Italians by nearly five seconds.

Evans has already competed in the scratch race at these championships, finishing 10th on Wednesday, but her week of competition is not done yet.

Alongside Archibald, they will seek to add to the European gold they took in the madison when that discipline gets underway on Saturday.