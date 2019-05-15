Mutch revved up for Ginetta battle

Turriff racing driver Gordon Mutch got his Ginetta GT5 Challenge season off to a flying start and he hopes to continue it this weekend.

The 17-year-old will be taking part in three races at Thruxton on Sunday.

Mutch is hoping to build on the strong start he has made with Fox Motorsport in his second season in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge.

At round one at Oulton Park he won the first race and claimed two fifth places to end the weekend second in the championship.

The teenager, who is from Turriff but now lives in Lockerbie, said: “We were very fast at the testing from Wednesday through to Friday.

“In qualifying on Saturday it didn’t go as well as we wanted.

“I think it was down to me over-driving the car and pushing a bit too much.

“I think I need to settle down a bit in qualifying.

“I started sixth on the grid, which was still a good position out of 35 cars.

“It’s one of the most competitive single-make championships in Europe.

“I dropped down to eighth at the start, but I fought my way through and managed to win the first race of the season.

“We had done a lot of work during the winter to come back a stronger and better driver and it was good it paid off.

“Everything is coming more naturally to me now and we’re competing at the front end of the grid which is important.

“Last year I wasn’t in the place I wanted to be and I was doubting myself. So to win the first race of the season was pleasing for me.

“In the next two races I was further down and my starts are not good enough.

“That’s something I need to work on and hopefully in the next round at Thruxton my starts will be stronger.

“In the second race I dropped to 12th, then fought back to second before getting shoved off so I ended up fifth.

“In the third race I ended up down around 11th or 12th but again came back up to fifth.

“So at the end of the weekend I was second in the Championship with some very strong points on the board.”

Despite his strong start to his GT5 challenge campaign, Mutch is still looking to improve this weekend.

He added: “The starts have not been good enough. I’m very much a perfectionist.

“The win was amazing and it was special for me.

“I came away from the weekend at Oulton Park focusing on the poor starts.

“If you focus on the positives then you don’t appreciate the negatives.

“If I can concentrate on improving the negatives then I will become better all around.

“Despite my fantastic result at Oulton I still want to get better.”