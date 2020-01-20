Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir ‘happy’ as she finishes fourth at 2020 Youth Olympic Games

Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir refused to be downbeat despite agonisingly missing out on a medal at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 15-year-old overcame a fall in her first run of the day in qualification to post a score of 77.50 in her second run to make it through to the women’s slopestyle finals.

Placed ninth for the final round of three runs, Muir held first position for a time, scoring 86.25, before being edged into fourth.

Despite this she pushed eventual bronze medal winner, Jennie-Lee Burmansson of Sweden (90.00), all the way.

The gold medal was taken by Estonian Kelly Sildaru (93.75) and silver by Ailing Eileen Gu of China (93.25).

Muir said: “I’m happy that I’ve landed my runs, I definitely have things to improve, but I was really happy with that.

“In the morning it was really fast, I was struggling for speed in the final, but I managed to find it.”

Elsewhere, Mani Cooper became the first British female to compete in an Olympic Nordic combined event as the women’s competition made its debut in Lausanne.

Cooper was ranked 16th after the competition round of the ski jump before falling three places in the cross-country skiing – eventually finishing in a creditable 19th position.

She said: “This competition has been amazing.”