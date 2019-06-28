Miley ‘chuffed’ after two Scottish Open Championship wins in Aberdeen

Inverurie’s Hannah Miley was “chuffed” to finish the first day of the Scottish Open Swimming Championships with two wins.

Olympian and multiple Commonwealth medallist Miley, 29, is on her way back from ankle surgery last year, but won her favourite 400m individual medley in 4:47.11 at Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre.

She also triumphed in the 4x200m freestyle relay with her University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team colleagues.

Miley said: “There’s a lot of swimmers heading out to the World University Games, European juniors, the worlds.

“It’s hard to see a lot of super-fast swimming because people should be saving themselves for those meets, but it means you get to come, race head-to-head and work on your competitive skills.

“I was pretty chuffed with how things have gone and how things are progressing.”

Miley was set to be in the pool again today in the four-day meet.

Commonwealth Games star Toni Shaw, 15, of Aberdeen, broke the women’s S9 100m fly British record twice, finally clocking 1:08.03.