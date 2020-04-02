‘Mike’s swift actions have secured the future of Nigg Bay Golf Club’ amid coronavirus lockdown

Nigg Bay were today celebrating becoming one of the country’s first clubs to secure £25,000 of cash aid from the Scottish Government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Club captain Graham Freeland praised the efforts of his treasurer Mike Garden, who was quick to secure the vital cashlife.

“Mike’s swift actions have secured the future of Nigg Bay,” said Freeland, 57.

“As a club we would have managed to remain afloat for about three to four months.

“Receiving the grant should ensure we are all right for a further four or five months bearing in mind we will have very little outgoings financially.

“I hope that this will help other clubs in the area see there is a future for us all in these very difficult and testing times.”

Garden, 58, said: “I kept checking the Aberdeen City Council website twice daily awaiting a portal to open for business support funding.

“I got the news on Tuesday March 24 to say the portal was open.

“The club’s rateable value just scraped inside the financial criteria for the one-off grant of £25,000.

“The ratepayers of businesses in the retail, hospitality, leisure sectors operating in a premises with a rateable value of £18,001 or up to £51,000 qualified and our figure only just made the threshold on £18,750.

“I received confirmation that our application had been successful on Monday.

“Obviously, the cash will go a long way to saving the club.

“Many thanks must go to the council’s business rates department for dealing with the request so quickly to ease the concerns of our members and staff.”