Athletics: Metro duo say Great Aberdeen Run will be missed

Scotland international Fiona Brian and her Metro Aberdeen clubmate Claire Bruce have both expressed disappointment that the curtain is coming down on the Great Aberdeen Run

Organisers have announced that the event, which features a 10km and half marathon, will be held for the final time tomorrow.

It’s a decision which has saddened many runners including the Metro duo, who have been among the most successful local road racers in recent times.

Brian is a five-time winner of the Aberdeen BHGE 10km and won the inaugural run in 2017.

She is currently preparing for the Berlin marathon in September and will start as favourite to win the top women’s prize in tomorrow’s half marathon, in which her rivals include clubmates Ginie Barrand and Nicola MacDonald.

Brian said: “It’s a shame to lose such a big race, especially one which goes through the city centre.

“We’ ll need to travel quite far to get a good quality half marathon if there’s not one in Aberdeen.”

Brian will hope to take plenty of positives from tomorrow’s contest in the countdown towards her trip to Germany.

The women’s record for the Aberdeen course is 1hr 16min 56secs and, while the Metro athlete’s best time is 1:15:01 set in London earlier in the year, Brian is not making any promises over how fast she will run.

She said:”I’m not tapering down very much, so I’ll have done quite a big mileage. Also, I don’t feel it’s a particularly fast course, especially if it was to be windy, so I don’t feel it will be a day for quick times.

“But I’m looking for a good hard run to see what I can do and if I was to get a decent time in these circumstances, I’d be delighted.”

Clubmate Bruce has won the Run Balmoral women’s 10km for the past two years and was bronze medallist in the 2018 Scottish half marathon championships.

She is gearing up for her marathon debut at Loch Ness in October and will look for a strong performance tomorrow.

She said: “It’s a pity it’s to be the last one because it is a good event.

“To be able to finish on Union Street is brilliant, there’s such a fun atmosphere.

“I really enjoyed it last year when I was third in the 10km.”

Bruce has a best 10km time of 35:53 set in 2017, but she doesn’t expect to improve on that this weekend.

She said: “I hope to run quicker than in 2018 when I recorded 37:21. I don’t think I’m in shape to run a personal best time because of the high mileage I’ve been doing for the marathon. But something in the 36 min range would be good.

“I’ve had a slightly easier training week, so hopefully my legs will be a bit fresher and I can have a good run.”