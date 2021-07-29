Metro Aberdeen runner Jason Kelly opts against Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge

The lure of a six-figure cash pot isn’t enough to persuade north-east ultra distance runner Jason Kelly to tackle a new race between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

Englishman Will Cockerell has launched the inaugural UK End-to-End Championship with a prize fund of £100,000.

Runners have from August 1 2021 until November 1 2022 to tackle the 800m mile-plus distance which can be run from south to north or the other way round.

There’s an entry fee of £250 with the fastest man and woman each pocketing £35,000 while the runners-up are to receive £15,000.

Kelly has emerged as one of the country’s best up-and-coming ultra distance prospects over the past two years and will make his Scotland debut in next month’s Anglo-Celtic Plate 100k in Ireland.

But the Metro Aberdeen member isn’t attracted by the Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge at the moment.

He said: “It’s not a bad prize, is it? But it doesn’t really interest me that much because it’s done on busy main roads.

“There’s an attraction in the novelty of it, but it just sounds a bit miserable.

“I’ve read about Dan Lawson, who holds the fastest known time of 9 days and 21 hours for the run. What sticks in my mind was the description of him running along the verge of the A9 with heavy lorries screaming past. It just doesn’t seem like fun.

“I’ve a lot of respect for people who can do that sort of thing, but they are a special breed.”

Kelly feels the concept would be far more appealing if there was an attractive route for the runners to follow and points to an American example.

He said: “The US ultra runner Tim Olson has recently set a fastest known time for the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail between the Mexican and Canadian borders. It took him 51 days but it was all on a national trail.

“If there was a public footpath between Land’s End and John O’Groats then the run from one end to the other would be more enticing.”

Pleased with progress

Kelly is happy with the way his preparations are going for his international 100k debut.

Last Friday he set a personal best time in the Campus 5k in Inverness where he finished fourth in 15min 14secs.

He said: “That was really encouraging considering I’m training for a race that’s 20-times longer. My preparations for the 100k have been going well but I certainly haven’t been doing any 5k specific workouts.

“Beforehand I thought that if everything went well I could do 15:15, so I was only one second outside that.

“Although I felt terrible over the final kilometre, I also felt really strong. I think I executed the race as well as any I’ve done.

“I was with two other guys going into the final 200-300m and I was able to pull away from them.”

The 5k provided a timely distraction from Kelly’s intense preparations for the 100k to be held in Ireland on August 21.

He said: “In the latest block, I’ve been running about 175-180 kilometres for six weeks and it has all gone to plan.

“I’ve done three or four 50k runs and my longest was a 65k which I did at a pace which was a bit quicker than my planned 100k race pace – and it felt ok.So, that has built up my confidence.

“I have another 50-55k run planned for this weekend then I’ll begin to taper down towards the international. I’m really pleased with the shape I’m in. I feel there’s nothing more I could have done. It’s a case now of getting ready psychologically and staying clear of injury.”

Kelly is joined in the five-man Scotland squad by Metro clubmates Kyle Greig and Chris Richardson. A fourth Metro man, Dave Andrews, has been selected for the Northern Ireland team.

The race will be held on a motor racing circuit near Dublin.

Kelly said: “It’s fantastic for Metro to be so well represented. I don’t know if one club has supplied so many runners for one international like this before.”

Silver for George in Killie

Meanwhile, George McPherson earned a silver medal in the 60-64 age group when competing in the Scottish masters 5000m track championships at Kilmarnock.

The Metro Aberdeen runner recorded 19min 03.93secs in the race won by Pitreavie’s Jeff Farquhar in 18:23.27.

Banchory Stonehaven AC’s Claire McGarvey set a season’s best of 1.73 metres when winning the women’s high jump at Kilmarnock. That’s the third best by a Scot this season.