Metro Aberdeen look past coronavirus crisis at potential city marathon

Metro Aberdeen Running Club’s 30th birthday celebrations have been put on hold because of the Covid-19 crisis.

A special dinner to mark the landmark anniversary was postponed because of the current situation, but it will, hopefully, take place in September.

And, although all races have been cancelled and club training sessions halted for the foreseeable future, Metro members are still actively working on a number of initiatives for the future.

Club chairman Tom Brian and the enthusiastic committee are driving forward with some exciting projects which will strengthen Metro’s position at local and national level.

Brian said: “We have a lot of ideas and are seriously trying to develop some new events in the city.

“As a club we are very keen to see a marathon back in Aberdeen.

“It has been a long time since we had one here and I’m sure there’s a demand for it.

“Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there is definitely a case for it.

“We are further down the line, however, with plans for a 5K race which I believe would be a great success.

“Duthie Park would be our dream venue as it’s a perfect setting if we could work out a good 1K loop.

“International races have been held there in the past and there’s no doubt it would be popular.

“We’d like to attract some of the best runners in the country, but it would also be an all-inclusive event.

“We’ve had discussions with Aberdeen City Council and hopefully it can progress.

“We’ve also had a look at some alternative venues at Bridge of Don, Westhill and Portlethen, but Duthie Park is our preferred one.

“Our 10K at the beach has always been popular, but we also want to build on its success by making it one of Scotland’s top races.

“Our half marathon at Dyce has been on the go for many years, but we are looking at ways of revamping it.

“The Great Aberdeen Run showed there is a demand for a half marathon in the city and, although we’re not looking at that scale of event, I’m sure we could do more to make the Dyce race more attractive.

“We are also keen to host more Scottishathletics events.

“Our men’s captain, Dino Roussias, is working on a proposal to bring the national masters cross-country championships up here.

“We’ve worked with Aberdeen AAC in the past to host the East District cross-country championships at Balgownie and we’d like to do that again.

“As a club we do a lot of travelling to races elsewhere, so we support any initiative which brings more events to Aberdeen.”