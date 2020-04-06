Aberdeen University Medics vow to earn promotion again after SRU write off campaign

Aberdeen University Medics, one of the Caley teams denied promotion with the leagues null and void, have vowed to do it all over again in Caley 4 North.

The Medics were one point clear with a game in hand on second place when the plug was pulled.

Club president Jeremie Juan shrugged off the disappointment, but said: “It was obviously hard to take after playing so well.

“We thought we were home and dry.

“There will be no league trophy after all our hard work, though there will be lots of good memories.

“But the important thing at this moment in time is to look after each other. Rugby is secondary to what is going on in the world.”

The Medics ended the season with seven wins from their nine games.

They were above Deeside who came with a late run to pip 2nd Ellon for second place. But it was the students who caught the eye in the division with their free-flowing play.

The Kings College-based side scored 318 points over the season at an average of 35 points a game.

There were no regrets from Juan who said: “The experience will have served us well for next season.

“Especially as many of the guys will be with us again for another campaign.”

RAF Lossiemouth were equally unlucky in Caley 4 North.

They were 12 points clear of the chasing pack when time was called on fixtures in the country.