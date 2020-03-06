Hopes Aberdeen’s Scottish Championship table tennis stars can inspire more youngsters

Donald Pirie hopes Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy’s Scottish Championship success can inspire more youngsters.

The ASV academy claimed two gold medals and a silver at last week’s national meet in Perth.

Tessa Yau was victorious in the women’s Under-18 competition, Daniel Tibbetts claimed the U13 men’s title and Dylan Curry took silver in the men’s U18 category.

ASV academy manager Pirie hopes the success inspires others.

He said: “The event was really good from our perspective. To win two golds and a silver was great.

“Hopefully seeing this success can inspire other players.

“The academy has been going for almost 10 years.

“It’s a bit of a transitional period. We have quite a lot of younger players at U13 or U14 and only two or three in the middle age groups of U15 and U16.

“Tessa and Dylan are the two older players so over the next couple of years we probably won’t be as strong at U18.

“We’d like to think over the next four or five years, with that young talent, we can have a lot of success in the younger age groups.”

Pirie believes the future is bright for all three medalists at the Scottish Championships.

He added: “Tessa had a great tournament and she’s won most of what she’s entered this season.

“She’s Scottish Schools champion and she’s going to Swansea to represent Scotland in the Schools Home Internationals later in the year.

“She already plays a lot of senior tournaments and got to the semi-finals of the senior women’s event.

“It was the No 1 and No 2 seeds who contested the final, but Tessa lost in the semi-finals to the No 1.

“She’s close to these players and already plays them quite a bit.

“Daniel’s a tennis player so he’s going between two sports and he’s very good at both.

“It’s quite unorthodox to play both and his style is slightly different.

“He’s so determined and never lets his head go down.

“He’s got a steely grit which gets him through a lot of games.

“Most of the time he’s playing in his age category we expect him to win.

“Dylan is one of our top players. He is still at school but a couple of his contemporaries, including the lad who won gold, have left school and are playing table tennis full-time in Germany.

“So when Dylan was against full-time players it was always going to be difficult.

“He still pushed them all the way and is one of the top players in the country.

“It was just a pity he couldn’t retain the title.”