McAllister set for boxing bout in marquee in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has confirmed he will fight in a marquee for his first home city bout in more than a year.

The former two-weight WBU world and two-weight Commonwealth champ is set to box for a world title at Balgownie Playing Fields on Saturday October 5.

McAllister insists he is in talks with potential opponents for the contest which will be held in the grounds of his Assassin Health and Fitness Village.

The fight will top the bill of a birthday bash on McAllister’s 37th birthday and will also include a live music aftershow.

McAllister said: “I will be looking to bring a world title fight to Aberdeen for my birthday bash.

“It will either be at super-welterweight or middleweight.

“Ideally I would like to fight for a title at super-welter then step up to middleweight to go for another one at that level.

“We are in talks with two or three potential opponents and are looking to get that confirmed very soon.”

McAllister, pictured, made a ring return after more than a year out when comfortably defeating Dmitrijs Ovsjannikovs of Latvia (2-16-2) in a non-title contest in Barrow-in-Furness last month.

McAllister despatched late replacement Ovsjannikovs in the second round.

He had initially been scheduled to face Justice Addy of Ghana in a Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International and Commonwealth middleweight title bout.

However, the fight collapsed as Addy was unable to fly into Great Britain due to immigration red tape.

It was the third time a proposed title fight between McAllister and Addy had failed to materialise.

The defeat of Ovsjannikovs was the first time McAllister had fought since defeating former British and Commonwealth champion Danny Williams at heavyweight in July last year.

Having fought at heavyweight McAllister had to lose five stones to drop back down to his more natural fighting weight.

He insists there have been no repercussions since the yo-yo gain and drop in weight.

He said: “It had been a while since I was last in the ring but I am back with a win and feel great.

“I may be about to turn 37 but I feel better than ever.

“I have won titles at five different weights – lightweight, light-welter, welter, super-welter and heavyweight.

“I will continue to prove that I can win titles.”

The undercard will include Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie and Craig Leadbetter.

Beattie defeated Ukrainian Ritvars Krauklis by a first-round knock-out last month.