McAllister all set for birthday bash

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister is set to fight for a second title against Ghana’s Richmond Djarbeng next month.

McAllister will face Ghanaian national champion Djarbeng for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) title on October 5.

The fight will take place on former two-weight WBU and two-weight Commonwealth champion McAllister’s 37th birthday.

It is understood McAllister has been in talks with another governing body to add another title to the clash with Djarbeng.

McAllister will face former World Boxing Association Pan African champion Djarbeng at the Assassin Health and Fitness Village at Balgownie Playing Fields.

The entire bill will take place within a marquee tent.

Djarbeng boasts a record of 29 wins, four losses and one draw.

The Ghanaian was on a nine-fight winning streak until losing to Kazakhstan’s undefeated Zhankosh Turarov in Cardiff in June this year.

Boasting a pro record of 24 wins from 24 bouts, Turarov stopped Djarbeng in the second round.

Djarbeng has vowed to bounce back from that setback and deliver birthday heartache for McAllister by claiming both belts available.

Djarbeng said: “This is an opportunity, and I intend to win this bout come October 5.”

Four years ago Djarbeng faced Australian Jeff Horn in a three-belt unification welterweight title fight for the WBA Pan African belt and PABA and WBO Oriental titles.

Djarbeng went into that fight on the back of a 19-fight winning run that had moved him into contention for a world title shot.

He lost to Horn by third-round stoppage. Two years after that title unification showdown in New Zealand Horn would defeat eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Organisation welterweight world title fight.

McAllister’s birthday bash at Balgownie will be his first fight in Aberdeen since defeating Danny Williams at heavyweight last July.

The Aberdonian has subsequently lost more than five stones since facing former European and Commonwealth champion Williams at the Beach Ballroom.

McAllister made a return to ring action last month after more than a year when stopping Dmitrijs Ovsjannikovs in the second round.

McAllister said: “My training has been fantastic and my weight is spot on for the fight.

“This is a big fight and I am more than ready for it.”

The undercard will feature a grudge match between Aberdonian lightweight Nathan Beattie and Ghana’s Tackie Annan.

Beattie, 30, is gunning for revenge having lost to Annan via a second-round knock-out in 2017.

That defeat came in a home city fight for Beattie at the Beach Ballroom and he aims to put that setback firmly behind him.

Beattie will go into the contest on a high having defeated Ritvard Krauklis with a first-round stoppage last month.

Earlier this year Annan beat Anama Dotse with an 11th round knock-out to secure the vacant Ghanaian super-lightweight title.