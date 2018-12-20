Aberdeen Lynx want year-ending wins to stay in SNL mix for new year

Aberdeen Lynx head coach Owen Reynolds wants his team to pick up points in the 2018-ending fixtures to keep them in the Scottish National League (SNL) mix.

The Lynx are near the top of the table, suffering defeats to Paisley Pirates and Murrayfield Racers but winning their other four matches.

At the weekend, the Racers – leading 2-1 all of the way through the second period at the Linx Ice Arena – pulled away in the final part of the game, capitalising on penalties to win 5-2.

Reynolds thinks, while things haven’t fallen for his side in those two losses, they can dwell on it or channel it into ending the year on a high, starting with the game against Kirkcaldy Kestrels in Fife this weekend.

He said: “We play Kirkcaldy Kestrels away just before Christmas and Dundee Comets at home between Christmas and New Year, and we saw in the Stuart Robertson Cup that our east coast rivals just edged us on all occasions.

“All of the teams at the top end of the table have taken points off each other so it’d certainly be nice to get something in these upcoming games to stay in the mix.

“It’s something we’re more than capable of – we can bemoan things not going our way all we like, but sometimes you’ve got to make your own luck.

“The Kestrels have some of the most talented youngsters in the country and the Comets have one of the strongest squads in the league so neither fixture will be easy.

“However, taking something from these games will set us up well for the new year and second half of the season and that has to be our priority.”

Reynolds believes his men have won the matches where they’ve been favourites in the SNL so far this term.

However, the 6-3 loss to Paisley at Braehead Ice Arena on December 1, where the Lynx mounted a late fightback after a slow start, still hurts the coach.

There are no such regrets over the Murrayfield defeat, where the Lynx left it all on the ice.

Reynolds said: “Looking back over the season so far we’ve won the games we’d expect to win and looked convincing in doing so.

“The loss to Paisley Pirates away was obviously disappointing but it’s a result we can accept as we weren’t good enough on the day.

“Against Murrayfield Racers last Saturday we competed well, keeping it close until penalties cost us in the third period.

“Three of their goals came on the power play and they’ve a lot of class players able to capitalise on those situations.

“Ultimately I was happy with our performance, things just didn’t go our way, but with a couple of tough games on the horizon we need to manage our frustrations more wisely.”