Aberdeen Lynx must battle for every point as they get down to Scottish National League business

The Aberdeen Lynx will be back in Scottish National League action this weekend.

Owen Reynolds’ side take a trip to Dundee to play the Tigers on Sunday.

It will be the second Sunday in a row the Granite City outfit have made the trip down the A90 – they rounded off their season-opening Stuart Robertson Cup campaign against the Comets last weekend.

The Lynx left the Dundee Ice Arena with a narrow 4-3 defeat, having been a goal to the good at the end of the first period.

This means Aberdeen – after a summer of rebuilding – have managed three wins from their six Stuart Robertson Cup games.

Christian Johnson thinks they’ve shown glimmers of ability which could spell a successful SNL campaign.

He said: “We managed to get a number of wins under our belt and looked threatening for many parts of the games.

“However, we need to be consistent for the whole 60 minutes and there are still some aspects of our game we need to keep working on.

“Overall, it was a good start to the season.”

In the off-season, six members of the Lynx roster exited – for other clubs or because they called time on their playing careers.

To plug this gap, seven new players have come in, with Aberdeen strengthening in a similar fashion to the other SNL teams.

This, according to Johnson, could mean an entertaining league season where every point is a battle.

He added: “Every game is going to be hard fought for this season, which will be good for the fans and our players.”

New for this year in the SNL is the addition of the Belfast Giants, with the Northern Irish professional Elite League outfit opting to field a development side in the division.

There will be no trip to Belfast this term for the Lynx, however, with the Giants set to play all their regular season SNL games in Scotland for this inaugural campaign.

A journey to Northern Ireland remains a possibility should the Giants and Lynx both be involved in the end-of-season play-offs and then would be required from next term onwards.

Johnson says the Lynx are looking forward to the unknown element of playing Belfast, with their first meeting in Aberdeen on November 9.

He said: “It’s going to be good playing Belfast again as they were out of the league for a number of years. So that’s a new challenge playing a new team we haven’t met for a long time.”

Meanwhile, the Lynx are holding a training session for off-ice officials on Wednesday October 30.

This will take place in the evening at the Linx Ice Arena.

The club are looking for volunteers for goal judging, game sheets and the clock for both SNL and junior games.

For more information, e-mail contactus@aberdeenlynx.com