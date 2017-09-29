Aberdeen Lynx know the Wild won’t be jokers with netminder in form

The Aberdeen Lynx will be hoping to maintain their 100% record as North Ayrshire Wild visit the Granite City.

So far the Aberdeen side have dominated all comers with three strong performances, including two on the road.

And with the backing of a strong home crowd, the Lynx will be aiming to continue against bottom of the league North Ayr.

The Wild are yet to record a win this season, and have only scored twice in their opening four games.

Speaking ahead of the match, Aberdeen Lynx coach Owen Reynolds said he was pleased to see the likes of Jordan Leyden and Mark Laing back in the squad, bolstering his side’s already strong attacking options.

He said: “We should have healthier numbers than we’ve had so far this season, and it will be great having both Jordan Leyden and Mark Laing back.

“The boys we’ve had have done well so far this season but it will be good to have an extra level of competitiveness in the squad.”

However, despite the increase in attacking threat from the Lynx, Reynolds won’t be taking anything for granted ahead of the visit from North Ayr, especially with their netminder finding a recent streak of strong form.

He added: “Regardless of who we’re playing we won’t be taking anything for granted.

“From what I’ve heard North Ayr’s net minder is finding form and it took the Comets a while to break the Wild down in their game last weekend.

“I’m sure we’ll be regarded as favourites but we won’t let that distract us.

“The main thing is we put in a good performance, especially as we’re the home team and fortunate enough to play in front of a big crowd.”