Resolute Aberdeen Lynx gear up for Belfast Giants’ visit

Owen Reynolds thinks the Aberdeen Lynx have shown a new steel which they can take into this weekend’s clash with Belfast Giants.

The Lynx came through 4-3 against North Ayr Wild in the Granite City, with their coach admitting they’d made “hard work of it”.

However, he believes in previous seasons this would have been fatal, adding: “We certainly didn’t expect an easy game against North Ayrshire Wild, but I think we also made hard work of it ourselves.

“Wild gave us very little time and space and looked like they wanted it more for large spells of the match and didn’t really let us play how we would like.

“It wasn’t really until the third period and a goal down that we played with any sense of urgency. But the team showed a lot of character to tie up the score and push for the winner.

“If anything, it shows we can play poorly and still win, which is not something we’ve been known for in the past.”

The result – which saw man of the match Mark Laing bag a hat-trick – left the Lynx second in the Scottish National League (SNL) after four games.

They’ve won two and lost two and, nine-from-nine Solway Sharks aside, many teams have looked capable of winning and losing so far.

As a result, Reynolds thinks the Lynx’s new-found resolve when it’s tight could be very valuable.

He said: “With teams in the league being a lot closer now, it’s important we have the resilience to fight our way back into games and to be able to hold on to leads.

“Mark Laing obviously put in a shift and got his rewards, linking up well with Jordan Leyden and Iain Malcolm to bag himself a hat-trick, and defensively Callum Smith was impressive at the back.”

Northern Irish professional outfit the Giants have sent a development side into the league this season, although they are playing all of their games in Scotland.

Because there is no return fixture, Saturday’s meeting at the Linx Ice Arena is worth double points and Reynolds said: “This weekend’s game against Belfast Giants is another one that we don’t really know what to expect.

“Belfast return to the league after a few seasons out and have only played once so far this season, so there’s not too much to judge how they’re looking.

“I’d imagine they’ll be quite a young team padded out with some more experienced players, but all we can do is prepare like we would for any other game and concentrate on our own play.

“We’ve got some tough games on the horizon so it’s important that we build on last weekend’s win and try to generate some momentum while we have home advantage.”