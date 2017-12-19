Aberdeen Lynx comfortably see off Kilmarnock Thunder to guarantee a second-place finish to 2017

Aberdeen Lynx will finish the year in second place after seeing off Kilmarnock Thunder 7-2.

Despite low numbers, the Lynx were able to bounce back from the defeat against Edinburgh Capitals with a strong performance on the road.

And with just one game remaining in 2017, the result means the Aberdeen side are guaranteed to finish the year second.

Ross McINTOSH and Calum MacEACHRAN gave the Lynx an early lead, making it 2-0 in just seven minutes of play.

Aaron THOMSON made it 3-0 less than 10 minutes later, giving the Aberdeen side a commanding lead going into the first break.

The Lynx continued their push forward into the second period with Jonathan JACK making it 4-0 just three minutes in, before Andrew MURPHY made it 5-0 three minutes later.

Kilmarnock looked certain to pull one back but an acrobatic save by Lynx netminder Craig Chalmers ensured his side made it to the break still with a comfortable advantage.

The third period began in much the same fashion, with the dominant Aberdeen side further extending their lead after Fraser MacEACHRAN found the net from the tightest of angles.

A determined surge from the Thunder saw them manage to pull one back with Kier ANDERSON firing home after picking up the rebound to make it 6-1.

However, Ross McINTOSH in an effort to knock the wind out of the home side, grabbed his second of the night, re-extending the Lynx’s lead to six.

Thunder’s Kier ANDERSON grabbed his own second goal, much to the delight of the home fans, to cut the Lynx’s lead but it was a case of too little too late.

The Lynx looked certain to increase their lead again, but a great save from Malcolm Anderson kept the score at 7-2.

Elsewhere in the league, first-place Kirkcaldy Kestrels hammered Dundee Tigers 14-3 to stay top of the SNL two points ahead of the Lynx and with a game in hand.

Dundee Comets hung on to take a share of the points against Paisley Pirates, drawing 3-3 despite going behind 2-0 in the first period, leaving them just one point behind the Lynx but again with a game in hand.

The Pirates remain in fourth place but have three games in hand.