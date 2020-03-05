Athletics: London calling as Metro Aberdeen’s Fiona Brian sets sights on marathon

Metro Aberdeen’s Fiona Brian is hitting peak form in the countdown to next month’s London marathon.

The Scotland international travelled to the capital for the Vitality Big Half marathon and came away with a sparkling new personal best time and a top-10 finish in the race which doubled up as this year’s British championships.

Brian battled blustery conditions to complete the 13.1-mile course in 1hr 14min 23secs and finish ninth in the women’s division of the race and 168th overall from a field of 16,000 runners. Birchfield’s Lily Partridge won in 1:10:50.

It was an impressive performance which saw Brian rip 38secs off her previous best set in the same event 12 months ago.

And it sets her up nicely for a return to London at the end of next month when she hopes to improve on her quickest marathon time of 2:42:51 from Berlin last September.

She said: “I’m pleased I got a PB but I definitely believe I’ve got more. I didn’t taper my training too much for this one and I feel I can get under 1:14min.

“But it’s all very well saying that, you have to do it.

“It was quite windy at times but I think the conditions were generally ok.

“My marathon training has been going well. I wasn’t targeting the half marathon, so I feel I’m in good shape.

“I might do one more race before London, maybe another half marathon or a 10-mile race at Motherwell.

“There are a few other options so I’ll have to give it more thought.”

While Brian was happy with her run, Robbie Simpson, pictured, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was frustrated with his performance in the Big Half.

The Banchory athlete finished 14th in 1:05:33, 66secs outside his best.

He said: “It was a difficult race because of the windy conditions.

“It started very fast with the wind behind, but then we’d turn into it and everything slowed down.

“The groups broke up as well so I was running on my own for quite a bit. Overall, it was an average performance.

“I felt fine aerobically, but I just didn’t have the speed to take advantage when the wind was behind us.”

There were personal best times for Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly, (54th, 1:09:31), Chris Richardson (60th, 1:09:51), Tom Doney (86th, 1:11:18) and Bryan Kinghorn (265th, 1:17:00).

In the women’s race Claire Bruce was first from Metro (28th, 1:19:23) with Kirsty Mitchell setting a PB of 1:29:17 in 107th position.