London Marathon no longer vital for Banchory athlete Simpson

Banchory’s Robbie Simpson is unlikely to compete in this year’s London marathon as the race will no longer have a bearing on who represents Great Britain in the rescheduled Olympics.

World Athletics have decided to suspend the Tokyo 2021 Olympic qualification period until November 30 this year.

Subject to the global Covid-19 situation improving later in the year, the qualification period will resume on December 1 and run until May 31 2021 for the marathon.

The London marathon, originally scheduled for April 26, has now been moved to October 4, which means it falls outside the new qualification period.

Simpson, the 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist, was planning to compete in London on the April date with the aim of challenging for a Tokyo qualifying time of sub 2hr 11min 20secs.

The new October date also remained on the Deeside athlete’s radar until the World Athletics decision was announced.

Simpson said: “Because of all the uncertainty I wasn’t sure what I might want to do later in the year, but the World Athletics decision probably helps in a way.

“I guess I am less inclined to run at London now as there isn’t that qualification incentive.

“I’d probably be as well to wait until next April’s London race as that will probably become the trial now.

“It doesn’t leave much time to recover and build up again for the Olympics in July, but that’s the same as it would have been this year.

“If I didn’t have to think about London this year I could do some of the big mountain races such as the Jungfrau marathon and maybe the world championships in November.

“I generally don’t like autumn marathons in any case because I usually do a lot of mountain racing over the summer.

“But it’s all up in the air. I still don’t know if there will be any mountain running this year.

“Even if the situation improves and races are allowed to be held again, travel between countries might remain difficult.

“Borders probably won’t open overnight as other countries may be at different stages of recovery at different times.

“If there’s not much happening overseas I might just concentrate on doing whatever races are available closer to home.

“I might even do the Loch Ness marathon in October.

“I would need a good three-month build-up towards a race like London, but Loch Ness is lower key and I could get away with a shorter preparation period.

“It’s tricky because of all the uncertainty, but hopefully things will improve soon.

“My training has been going well over the past few weeks.

“I can keep it quite varied at the moment so that my options remain open as to what I’ll be able to focus on, whether that’s mountain or road racing.”