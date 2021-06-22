Local golf round-up: Reigning champion Kenny Harper continues Evening Express Champion of Champions defence

Kenny Harper is set to continue the defence of his Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap title this week.

Insch member Kenny is relishing the trip to play Graham Smith in the third round at Portlethen on Thursday.

Meldrum House estate and course manager Kenny booked his place after a 6&5 home win over Graham Leith, of Dunecht House.

“I played pretty solidly,” said Kenny.

“The tie was played in good spirits as I have played Graham a number of times during pennant ties.

“I managed to get an early lead and just kept rolling in a few important putts to stretch ahead.

“It was strange as my putting has been poor lately, but I have gone back to an old Spider putter which seems to be working.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Portlethen this week. Graham has a handicap of six, so I will have to give a few strokes away.

“I’m sure head greenkeeper Neil Sadler will have the course in great nick after the success of hosting the Northern Open earlier this season with the Scottish Amateur to come.

“It has been a while since I last played there but I’ve had a few matches there over the last 20 years so I know my way round there.

“I haven’t been playing too much so far this season, but I’m happy to keep my handicap of two after a few medal rounds at Insch and Spey Bay.”

Kenny lifted the Champion of Champions handicap prize after defeating Cruden Bay’s Andy Christie by 3&2 in the final at Inverurie two years ago.

All four Champion of Champions competitions are sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing a total of £1,600 of vouchers.

The finals, men’s scratch and handicap plus the inaugural ladies’ scratch and handicap, will be at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPION HANDICAP

ROUND TWO

David Smith (7) Dufftown lost to Douglas Allan (7) Longside at the 19th. Michael Laird (15) Keith bt Stewart Hay (4) Inverurie 1 hole. Andrew Findlay (10) Caledonian wo, Sean Slattery (9) Gordonians scr. Jon Roberts (6) Cruden Bay bt Tony Gallon (6) Royal Tarlair 4&2. Graeme Innes (8) Marine bt Paul Sutherland (14) Auchmill 1 hole. Bruce Hay (9) Inverurie bt Roy Pirie (5) Caledonian 3&2.

John Spiers (9) Hazlehead lost to Scott Forsyth (12) Longside at the 19th. Gordon Laing (11) Tarland wo, Hans Grupping (12) Balmoral scr. Mark Whyte (5) Huntly bt Raymond Sim (8) Rosehearty. Neil Grant (9) Dufftown lost to Daryl McGregor (10) Buckpool 2&1. Rod Phillips (14) Craibstone bt Keith Thomson (8) Kintore 4&3.

Jason Hendry (7) Peterhead scr, Liam Hadden (5) Bon Accord wo. Calvin Lee Wright (15) Buckpool bt Patrick Fox (11) McDonald Ellon 6&5. Craig Shaw (12) McDonald Ellon lost to Alistair Donaldson (20) Torphins 2&1. Scott Anderson (12) Craibstone bt Bruce Ledingham (7) Cullen Links 5&4.

Graham Smith (6) Portlethen bt Scott McBride (8) Banchory at the 19th. John A Sim () Rosehearty bt Stuart McKessick (5) Royal Tarlair 1 hole. Kevin Murdoch (5) Stonehaven wo, Steve Black (6) Dunecht House scr. Neil Bremner (1) Kintore bt Mark Stephen (11) Newburgh 4&3. Steven Fraser (13) Northern bt Matthew Downie (5) Inverallochy 2&1.

Graeme Robertson (5) Northern lost to Iain McDonald (7) Pecten 5&3. Alex McCaig (5) Strathlene lost to John Sangster (13) Alford 5&4. Andrew Cordiner (6) Portlethen bt Martin Forbes (2) Royal Aberdeen 2&1. Fraser Proud (7) Deeside bt Graham Nicol (3) Huntly 4&3. Kenny Harper (3) Defending champion bt Graham Leith (3) Dunecht House 6&5.

Jack O’Halloran (12) Ballater wo, Fraser Strachan (6) Banchory scr. Philip Davie (10) Peterculter bt Alistair Davidson (12) Turriff 5&4. David Seivwright (16) Nigg Bay lost to Dylan Singer (10) Westhill 2&1. James Flett (2) Insch wo, Derek Johnston (14) Turriff scr.

Peter Robertson (14) Westhill bt Paul Stewart (9) Kemnay 3&2. Ian Lowrie (3) Strathlene bt Dale Allan (6) Fraserburgh 6&5. Douglas Castell (6) Insch bt James Anderson (4) Newmachar 4&3.

ROUND THREE (to be played by Monday, June 28)

Andrew Findlay (10) Caledonian v Ian Lowrie (3) Strathlene. Graham Smith (6) Portlethen v Kenny Harper (3) Defending champion. Calvin Lee-Wright (15) Buckpool v Steven Fraser (13) Northern. Fraser Proud (7) Deeside v Daryl McGregor (10) Buckpool. Neil Bremner (1) Kintore v Dylan Singer (10) Westhill.

Bruce Hay (9) Inverurie v Michael Laird (15) Keith. Andrew Cordiner (6) Portlethen v John Sangster (13) Alford. Philip Davie (10) Peterculter v Peter Robertson () Westhill. Mark Whyte (5) Huntly v Gordon Laing (11) Tarland. Rod Phillips (14) Craibstone v Liam Hadden (5) Bon Accord. Alistair Donaldson (20) Torphins v Iain MacDonald (5) Pecten.

Graeme Innes (8) Marine v Douglas Castell (6) Insch. Jon Roberts (6) Cruden Bay v Scott Anderson (12) Craibstone. Jack O’Halloran (12) Ballater v John A Sim () Rosehearty. Kevin Murdoch (5) Stonehaven v James Flett (2) Insch. Scott Forsyth (12) Longside v Douglas Allan (7) Longside.

Final Aberdeen Pennant League knock-out stages places up for grabs

It’s down to the nitty gritty in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League.

Several teams have already booked their place in the knockout stages, but this week’s final matches will decide the clubs who join them.

In a bid to reinvigorate the tournament this year, eight of the 15 participating clubs qualify for the quarter-finals from the three five-team sections.

Stonehaven, Portlethen, Murcar Links and Banchory are already safely through to the last eight.

However, the results tonight and on Thursday will decide who joins them.

The top two teams in each section will be joined in the quarters by the other two best-placed clubs.

Royal Aberdeen, Deeside and Nigg Bay all still have hopes of qualifying from League A, while Northern, Bon Accord and Craibstone are candidates in League B.

Hazlehead and Newmachar cannot catch League C pacesetters Murcar Links and Banchory, but still have claims if other results go their way.

© SYSTEM

ABERDEEN PENNANT LEAGUE

LEAGUE A

Nigg Bay 4, Caledonian 1. Stonehaven 3, Royal Aberdeen 2. Deeside 5, Stonehaven 0. Nigg Bay 2, Royal Aberdeen 3. Caledonian 2, Deeside 3. Stonehaven 3, Nigg Bay 2. Caledonian 2, Stonehaven 3. Royal Aberdeen 5, Deeside 0.

LEAGUE B

Auchmill 0, Portlethen 5. Bon Accord 4, Craibstone 1. Northern 5, Auchmill 0. Portlethen 4, Bon Accord 1. Portlethen 4.5, Craibstone 0.5. Bon Accord 2.5, Northern 2.5. Craibstone 5, Auchmill 0. Northern 1, Portlethen 4.

LEAGUE C

Newmachar 1, Murcar Links 4. Hazlehead 5, Peterculter 0. Murcar Links 3.5, Banchory 1.5. Banchory 4, Newmachar 1. Murcar Links 3, Hazlehead 2. Banchory 4, Hazlehead 1. Newmachar 4, Peterculter 1. Peterculter 2, Banchory 3.

REMAINING LEAGUE FIXTURES

TONIGHT – Section A: Deeside v Nigg Bay. Section B: Auchmill v Bon Accord; Craibstone v Northern. Section C: Hazlehead v Newmachar (5.15pm).

THURSDAY – Section A: Royal Aberdeen v Caledonian; Section C: Peterculter v Murcar Links.

All to play for in Junior Pennant League

Royal Aberdeen have ended Cruden Bay’s unbeaten record in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League.

The Balgownie side’s 5-3 victory at home over the defending champions blew League A wide open with four teams now separated by just two points at the top.

Cruden Bay and Aboyne lead the way on six points, although the latter have played a game more.

Stonehaven are a point behind in third, but Royal Aberdeen, who have only played three games, are well placed in fourth.

Portlethen remain at the head of League B on six points after two victories and two draws.

Deeside and Murcar Links, the beaten finalists the last time the competition was played two years ago, are a point behind on five.

The two league winners will meet in the final on July 4.

For the full league standings, click here.

ABERDEEN AND DISTRICT JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE

LEAGUE A

Aboyne 4, Stonehaven 4. Peterculter 0, Cruden Bay 8. Cruden Bay 8, Stonehaven 0. Banchory 4, Aboyne 4. Royal Aberdeen 6, Peterculter 2. Cruden Bay 7, Aboyne 1. Peterculter 6, Banchory 2. Aboyne 6, Royal Aberdeen 2. Stonehaven 7, Peterculter 1. Banchory 3, Stonehaven 5. Royal Aberdeen 5, Cruden Bay 3.

Remaining fixtures: Banchory v Royal Aberdeen; Stonehaven v Royal Aberdeen. Cruden Bay v Banchory.

LEAGUE B

McDonald Ellon 8, Newmachar 0. Westhill 4, Deeside 4. Portlethen 4, Westhill 4. Deeside 6, McDonald Ellon 2. Newmachar 4, Murcar Links 4. Newmachar 2, Portlethen 6. McDonald Ellon 6, Westhill 2. Deeside 5, Newmachar 3. Portlethen 4, Murcar Links 4. Portlethen 6, Deeside 2. Westhill 4, Murcar Links 4. Murcar Links 6, Deeside 2.

Remaining fixtures: McDonald Ellon v Portlethen. Newmachar v Westhill. Murcar Links v McDonald Ellon.

Culter member George bags an ace

George McAndrew had a hole-in-one at the 181-yard 10th hole at his home club Peterculter using a rescue club when partnered by George Forbes and Gary Watson.