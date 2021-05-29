Lee McAllister will fight for the WBO regional championship tonight when he faces Richmond Djarbeng in Aberdeen, after the belt was added to the fight late on Friday night.

Aberdeen boxer McAllister had already agreed to put his PBC (Professional Boxing Council) intercontinental title on the line at the Northern Hotel, which he had won by defeating Collison Corley in Accra, Ghana in March.

However the World Boxing Organisation title will now also be on the line, when McAllister faces the opponent he inflicted a second-round defeat on in October 2019.

There have also been some last-minute changes to the undercard for tonight’s bill.

Nicaraguan pair Christian Narvaez and Jose Aguilar had been refused entry to the UK on Thursday due to Covid-related travel issues. That means Nathan Beattie and Kevin Traynor will now face Marty Kayes and Jay Cartwright respectively.

An opponent for Angelica Finch, however, was not able to be secured after Carly Mackenzie pulled out of their bout.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Craig Dick takes on Tomas Vaicickas while Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns.