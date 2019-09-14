Lee: I’m Ghana be the new PBC world champion

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister today confirmed he will fight hard-hitting Richmond Djarbeng for the PBC world title on home soil.

McAllister will face Ghanaian Djarbeng, 29, for the Professional Boxing Council super-welterweight belt inside a marquee tent at Balgownie Playing Fields on Saturday October 5.

Djarbeng boasts a record of 29 wins, four losses and one draw.

Of the Accra-based former WBA Pan-African title holder’s 29 victories, 23 have come by stoppage.

McAllister will face Djarbeng on the day he turns 37 and is confident of securing another title belt as a birthday present.

He said: “Djarbeng is a big puncher and likes to throw right hands to try to knock out his opponents.

“He has a lot of stoppage wins.

“However, I am not going to worry about him.

“I have never worried about my opponents as I just let my boxing do the talking.

“Djarbeng will be coming to Aberdeen looking to make a statement but I will be doing the same.

“I will make a statement that I am still here and still winning titles.

“With the fight being on my 37th birthday I am proving age is only a number.

“It will be a great birthday present for me to become the PBC world champion.

“My birthday cake will be eaten straight after the fight to celebrate the win.”

The marquee bout will be staged on the grounds of Assassin Health and Fitness Village, Balgownie.

Djarbeng faced Australian Jeff Horn in a three-belt unification welterweight title fight in June 2015. Up for grabs in the fight in New Zealand were Djarbeng’s WBA Pan African belt and Horn’s PABA and WBO Oriental titles.

On a 19-fight winning streak, Djarbeng was higher in the world rankings than Horn with the Ghanaian tipped for a world title shot and 13th contender for Floyd Mayweather’s WBA welter title.

Then undefeated Horn triumphed with a third-round stoppage to end Djarbeng’s run.

Two years later Horn defeated eight-weight world champion and ring legend Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Organisation welterweight world title fight in Brisbane.

Djarbeng’s progress since that defining title fight with Horn has not been stellar. However, he won all nine subsequent fights until facing Kazakhstan’s undefeated Zhankosh Turarov in Cardiff in June this year.

Boasting a pro record of 24 wins from 24 bouts, Turarov stopped Djarbeng inside the second round in a warm-up for his successful WBO Inter-continental title win the following month.

McAllister said: “This is a massive test for me as I have been out of championship fights now for more than a year.

“My previous one was a comfortable win but this will take me out of that comfort zone.

“I am expecting a hard fight as he has gone up against good boxers such as Jeff Horn who beat Manny Pacquiao.

“However, my training is going well and I’m in great shape.”

McAllister made a return to ring action last month after more than a year when stopping Dmitrijs Ovsjannikovs in the second round.

His previous fight had been last July when stopping former European and Commonwealth champion Danny Williams – at heavyweight.

He has lost more than five stone since stepping up the divisions to face Williams.

McAllister said: “I am trying to make a statement with this fight being in a marquee.

“The things I am trying to do with the Assassin Health and Fitness Village is to put something back to the community.

“It is costing me a fortune to get this boxing show on home soil in the heart of the Aberdeen community.

“I want to give something back to the locals and give them the opportunity to watch boxing.”

Tickets are available from 07594 144 433 or e-mail assassinprobox@yahoo.com