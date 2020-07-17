Leanne Broadley welcoming moves to return to action

North-east cricket has begun the process of getting back into action this week with clubs returning to training, while hopeful of getting a first game of the season in the near future.

The return was particularly welcomed by Fraserburgh member Leanne Broadley who last year was called up to a trial with the Scotland Under-17 women’s side.

She had hoped to build on the breakthrough this season, only to see her hopes dashed by coronavirus which resulted in play being suspended throughout the land.

Leanne said: “It has been most disappointing and frustrating to have had no cricket so far.

“I cannot wait to get back into action, especially after experiencing the highlight of my cricket career last season when I had a trial in Edinburgh for the Scotland U17s. It will hopefully lead to bigger things, including a full cap in the Scotland side.”

The 17-year-old, a student at Fraserbugh Academy, aims to go on to university next year, preferably in Edinburgh or Stirling, near to the action of the Scotland set-up.

Leanne, who won the 2018 Aberdeenshire Grades Junior of the Year award, was introduced to the sport as a primary five pupil when she attended a coaching session run by Alan Rennie, head coach of Fraserbugh Cricket Club where she has played since 2013.

“Alan is a great coach, and has done so much for the game in the town, particularly in the local schools,” she said.