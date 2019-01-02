Aberdeen golfer Lawrie’s desire to win still burns as he plots career on Senior tour

Paul Lawrie is aiming to take on the world’s best Seniors on both sides of the Atlantic this year.

However, the former Open champion, who is recovering from a foot operation in September, admits he is likely to focus mainly on the European Seniors stage.

Lawrie, who celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, is fully aware much will depend on his fitness and form.

The Aberdonian has only recently returned to hitting balls on the practice range for the first time since his operation.

However, he played down suggestions of focusing on the US Champions Tour and the full European Tour where he has plied his trade for the past 30 years.

Lawrie said: “All being well with my recovery, I will probably just play six or seven tournaments in America next year.

“They have changed the criteria on the Champions Tour and I don’t have a full exemption. But I didn’t want to play over there full-time anyway.

“I’m exempt for five of the six Senior Majors.

“So I’ll play over there six or seven times next year and for the rest of the time I will probably play in European Senior events.

“I’m unlikely to play the full European Tour, although I might play a couple including the Scottish Open.

“I feel I’m a Senior now. My competitive edge on the Euro Tour has gone, unless I can get back to form early and my foot injury is fully recovered.

“If I start playing better I might play a few full Tour events, but my plan is to be a Senior and to play the full Euro Seniors tour.

“It is still too early to make any firm decisions. The surgeon is confident, but we still don’t know if I will be able to play and travel.”

As Lawrie still contemplates what 2019 holds for him, there is no hiding the burning desire to be a winner again.

“I’ve got more hunger to win than ever,” said the Aberdonian.

“I want to be the best I can be. If you don’t want to win there is no point in going.

“I haven’t been competitive for a number of years because I have been injured and I haven’t played well enough.

“The full Tour level has been above me. After all, I’m getting older and the younger guys are very good.

“So I’m looking forward to being competitive and winning some tournaments again.

“Miguel-Angel Jimenez told me ‘Listen, you will settle into the Seniors Tour very quickly.

“‘You will realise that because you are competitive the Seniors Tour will give you your best chance of being competitive.’

“I also spoke to Gary Orr, who I used to spend time with on the main Tour.

“He had problems with his back and took time out to get ready for the Seniors.

“He is just loving it. He has won twice this year and lies fourth on the Order of Merit. Gary says it is much more relaxed – you play three rounds and there is no cut.

“You can head home and then come back out for the next tournament.

“We used to eat out every night, but I haven’t seen him for four or five years.

“It will be great to join up with him again and catch up with other guys including Ross Drummond and Stephen McAllister.”