Aberdeen’s Lawrie looks ahead to Senior Open at Royal Lytham

Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie has spoken of his excitement at taking on the Senior Open for the first time at Royal Lytham.

Law, the 1999 Open champion, qualified for senior play after turning 50 on New Year’s Day.

The 33rd edition of the Senior Open will be played at the Lancashire links in July.

Lawrie, pictured, who tied for 34th at Royal Lytham and St Annes, after an opening-round 65, when competing for the Claret Jug there in 2012, said: “I was really disappointed with how I played after that fantastic first round.

“It was one of the most bizarre starts I’ve ever had at a golf tournament because after six holes I’d only had three putts – I’d chipped in twice and holed one from off the green.

“I think Lytham is one of the world’s best links challenges and always enjoy playing there, so I’m really looking forward to returning in July.”

Lawrie is on the road to recovery from foot surgery and had trained all his efforts on competing with the seniors this year, where he believes he can be competitive.

He said: “I’ve been looking forward to turning 50 for quite some time. I’ve seen the success that the guys have had in senior golf and I’m looking forward to having the chance to emulate their achievements.

“I’m planning on splitting my time between the European Tour, Staysure Tour and PGA Tour Champions this year and it’s encouraging to see someone like Miguel (Angel Jimenez, reigning Senior Open champion) prove that you can successfully balance your playing commitments across the three tours.

“His win at St Andrews last year was superb and I’m really excited to tee it up alongside him and all the other guys I grew up playing with once again.”

The Senior Open takes place between July 25 and 28, with Jimenez and 1996 Open champion Tom Lehman also confirming they are among those intending to play.