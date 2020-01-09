Aberdeen’s David Law says Australia fires are a ‘disaster’

Aberdeen’s David Law accepts he may not get the opportunity to defend his ISPS Handa Vic Open title next month.

The event is due to take place at 13th Beach Golf Links from February 6-9 in Victoria, which has been badly affected by the wildfires that have caused devastation across Australia.

In Victoria, two people have died and more than 200 homes have been destroyed.

The European Tour have said they are monitoring the situation but say the event is scheduled to go ahead, adding that they are “looking at ways the tournament can help those affected by the fires”.

Law, who won his maiden European Tour title at the event last February, said: “It is a disaster, what has happened in Australia.

“I was speaking to (Australian golfer) Brett Rumford about it this week.

“It sounds absolutely horrendous.

“If a golf tournament gets cancelled off the back of that then so be it.

“It would be disappointing but the safety of everyone there has to come first.

“I’m looking forward to going there as the defending champion so hopefully everything is okay and the tournament gets the go-ahead.”

Law, who is playing his first tournament of 2020 this week at the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club, is hoping for another successful year in his second full season on the European Tour since graduating from the Challenge Tour.

The Aberdonian eagled the 18th to pip Wade Ormsby to the Vic Open title last year.

The 28-year-old said: “That was obviously a great experience.

“The goal this year would be to play in the final three events of the season.

“I would also love to be in contention to win another event.

“That would be the two main aims for the season.

“In terms of my overall performance, I’m looking to improve all aspects of my game.

“I know if I can make small gains in every area then I will be on course for a successful year.

“It would be great to make a good start to the year.

“I like playing in South Africa. It is always a good place to play.

“This is a course I know well.

“I played on this course two years ago when it hosted the Joburg Open.

“It was the same format, being played over two courses.

“I also won the Northern Amateur here a few years ago so it is nice to return to a course where you have done well.

“The greens have changed since then but it is a nice place to come back to.

“I have had a bit of time off so I am looking forward to playing again.

“I’m not going into the week with too many expectations but you want to get off to a good start.”