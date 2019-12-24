Aberdeen’s David Law aiming to hit the heights in 2020 after adapting to European Tour

David Law is relishing his second season on the European Tour next year.

The Aberdonian won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia in only his fifth tournament on the main stage after stepping up from the Challenge Tour.

A spectacular birdie-par-eagle finish saw him come from three shots behind to win outright in the blink of an eye.

The victory took the pressure off Law, 28, for the rest of the season as it immediately secured his rights on the 2020 European Tour.

Many observers unfamiliar with the rigours of the tour could be forgiven for expecting Law to kick on to more success in his rookie season.

But Law, who missed the next three cuts following his early win, admits it has been a season of discovery.

After spending six seasons learning his trade on the Challenge Tour, Law made the transition up to the main stage by finishing 14th of the 15 players to qualify in his seventh attempt.

Law said: “The European Tour is completely different to the Challenge Tour.

“The standard is extremely high but my goal at the start of the season was to keep my tour card for 2020 and I’ve achieved that.

“There are so many factors to consider when you first start playing on the European Tour.

“From the Middle East to Asia to Australia, it’s not just the cultures.

“The courses are designed differently while the actual grasses also vary from continent to continent.

“The grasses and courses in Australia tend to be similar to Britain so perhaps that is why I have a good record there.”

The year gave Law time to hone his game even more towards the needs of the European Tour.

“I’ve continued to work with my coach Alan McCloskey at Bothwell Castle throughout the year and I’m definitely a better player now than I was when I began on the tour,” he added.

“We’ve been working on my ball flight to hit it even higher.

“It means I can hit more lofted clubs into the green when the pins are tucked away in tight positions.

“The higher you can hit the ball the easier the game becomes.

“I signed a new contract to use Wilson clubs at the start of the year and I have also added extra yardage off the tee.”

The festive period has offered Law the bonus of four weeks away from the rigours of living out of a suitcase and spending valuable time with daughter Penelope who had her first birthday on December 5.

Law still has the most important date of 2019 in his diary to come when he will marry partner Natasha on Sunday, December 29.

“It’s brilliant being home,” admitted Law.

“Christmas is a wonderful time any year but it’s even more special this time with Penelope and Natasha.”

When the festivities are finally over, Law will hit the ground running when the Tour resumes next month.

With the 2020 European Tour beginning at the end of last month, Law has already made the cut in the first two events, the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa and the Mauritius Open, and lies 48th in the Race to Dubai.

“I’m going to play the first five events in a row in 2020 starting with the South African Open in Johannesburg,” he said.

“Then I’ve got three tournaments in the Middle East – the Abu Dhabi HSBC, the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Saudi International at Royal Greens.”

Law will then head for Australia to defend his ISPS Handa Vic Open title before having two weeks off.

He will again play in Scotland’s two main flagship tournaments this season but revealed it is the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth which he is anticipating the most.

“I’ll play in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in July and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

“But I’m relishing heading back to the PGA Championship in September.

“The crowds and the course were simply amazing.”