Lauren Whyte wins Aberdeen Ladies club championship while seven months pregnant

Lauren Whyte has lifted the Aberdeen Ladies club championship on her fourth attempt while seven months pregnant.

The 31-year-old, whose baby is due in mid-September, ended a run of three defeats by Sheena Wood with a one-hole victory in the semi-final before defeating Karolina Martincova, of the Czech Republic, 4&2 in the final.

The semis were also a family affair as Lauren’s mum Ellie lost to Karolina on the last green.

Lauren, who runs a health and well-being business, said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

“I had played in three finals against Sheena, who has won the title a staggering 23 times, and never made it past the 15th green.

“So this year I thought it would be short and sweet after being drawn against her in the semis.

“Sheena first won the title in 1991 when I was a one-year-old and has been a major part of my golfing journey.

“Over the years I’ve been lucky to play with a high standard of player which have done wonders for my own game.

“Luckily for me, my putting was on fire in the semi and I just couldn’t miss!

“Ironically, my putter was a gift from Sheena when I first took up golf 20 years ago and I’ve never changed it!

“Sheena squared our match on the 17th but I sank a three-footer on the 18th to win.

“The final was played in the most incredible spirit, we were very relaxed as Karolina and I have played many medals together.

“Many of the Aberdeen Ladies come to watch which always makes it such a special day.

“Fortunately, I holed a downhill eight-footer on the 16th for birdie to win 4&2 after one of the best rounds of my life.

© Supplied by Submitted

“I was one-over through the 16 holes and had only 24 putts.

“I’m not sure whether it was the hormones of being 28 weeks pregnant or the thought of my golfing inspiration – my late grandpa Dr Frank Shepherd – being there in spirit but it was such an overwhelming day for me.

“My grandpa is the reason I play golf and he was so proud of every final I reached.

“He came out in a buggy at the age of 93 and insisted on being driven round every hole so he could watch me play Sheena two years ago.

“Sadly, we lost him last year so he wasn’t able to see me win in person but I know he will have had a much better view and a comfier seat from up there.

“The icing on the cake is sharing this with my 28-week-old baby who has won a club championship before it’s even taken a breath of air.”

Sheena was one of the first to congratulate Lauren after being her caddie in the final.

Three-time Scottish Ladies Veteran champion Sheena said: “I have watched Lauren play since she was 10 and have always enjoyed playing with her.

“She has always has been a great talent and a superb putter.

“Lauren played magnificent golf. We had a close game but her putting was unbelievable.

“She still uses that putter – the Fat Lady – which I gave her when she was about 10.

“Both girls played terrific golf in the final.

“It was Lauren’s fourth time in the final and I am delighted she is at last club champion.”

Karolina was also far from downbeat after her defeat and quick to praise Lauren’s skills on the greens.

“What I gained in shots to the green, Lauren made up on insanely accurate one-putts,” said Karolina.

She played exceptional golf. I gave it my best shot but Lauren had one of her best rounds.

“I was just happy to be able to perform well against a strong opponent who I’m glad to say is my friend.

“She deserves many congratulations on becoming the new Aberdeen Ladies club champion.”

Eight ties go the distance

There have been plenty of close ties in the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies handicap tournament.

Eight of the 16 second round matches went to the last green.

Hazel Lamb, of Portlethen, had the longest journey after being taken to the second extra hole before pipping Patricia Halliwell, of Banchory.

Lorna Whyte (Meldrum House), Olive Robb (Murcar Links) and Kathleen Spence (Oldmeldrum) eventually booked their places in the third round after successes at the 19th.

Sheena McKay (Longside) and Fiona Nicol (Fraserburgh) both edged home in regulation time.

The Evening Express Champion of Champions is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

The four finals – women’s scratch, women’s handicap, men’s scratch and men’s handicap – will be held at Newburgh on Sunday, September 12.

Aberdein Considine are providing £1,600 of vouchers to the prize-winners.

LADIES HANDICAP

ROUND ONE

Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House bt Jackie Bremner (23) Auchenblae 5&4. Jacqueline Guthrie (19) Inverurie bt Margaret Absalom (21) Caledonian 3&2. Karen Templeton (14) Westhill lost to Lorna Lorimer (20) Duff House Royal 3&2. Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy wo, Iona Harbinson (14) Huntly scr.

Sarah Willis (15) Deeside lost to Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene at the 19th. Shona Ritchie (21) Inverallochy lost to Elaine Elrick (28) Dunecht House 5&3. Rona McCaig (18) Strathlene bt Sandra Findlay (14) Aboyne 5&4. Emma Gray (20) Peterculter lost to Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies 3&2.

Fay Watterson (17) Meldrum House bt June Riddoch (28) Oldmeldrum 5&4. Diane Maclean (16) Insch bt Anne Christiansen (17) Newmachar 3&2. Isabel Phillips (18) Peterhead bt Kerrie Dall (21) Turriff 7&5.

Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links bt Carole West (23) Alford 2&1. Ruth Fraser (26) Turriff lost to Fiona Mears (17) Ballater 3&2. Fiona Currie (13) Stonehaven wo, Frieda Morrison (18) Aberdeen Petroleum scr. Denise Elrick (10) Kintore scr, Sheena McKay (25) Longside wo.

ROUND TWO

Patricia Halliwell (12) Banchory lost to Hazel Lamb (21) Portlethen at the 20th. Rona McCaig (18) Strathlene lost to Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House at the 19th. Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House bt Fay Watterson (17) Meldrum House 2&1. Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal bt Debbie Milne (21) Craibstone 3&1. Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy bt Lorna Lorimer (20) Duff House Royal 3&2.

Jacqueline Guthrie (19) Inverurie lost to Diane Maclean (16) Insch 6&5. Anne Cheyne (11) Kemnay lost to Emma Logie (5) Keith 2 holes. Sheena McKay (25) Longside bt Elaine Elrick (28) Dunecht House 1 hole. Fiona Mears (17) Ballater scr, Angie Craig (16) Portlethen wo. Leah Smart (10) Fraserburgh v Mairi Harper (24) Insch. Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene bt Rachel Adam (18) Cullen Links 3&2.

Susan Still (18) Peterculter bt Fiona Currie (13) Stonehaven 1 hole. Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies bt Anne Munro (21) Kemnay 4&3. Fiona Nicol (25) Fraserburgh bt Isabel Phillips (18) Peterhead 1 hole. Kath Emeleus (7) Hazlehead lost to Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links at the 19th. Sandra Joss (21) Alford lost to Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum at the 19th.

ROUND THREE TIES (to be played by Monday, July 12).

Kathleen Livingstone (21) Inverallochy v Kathleen Spence (29) Oldmeldrum. Susan Still (18) Peterculter v Diane Maclean (16) Insch. Angela Anderson (18) Dunecht House v Fiona Nicol (25) Fraserburgh. Marie McCallum (24) Duff House Royal v Angie Craig (16) Portlethen. Patricia Smith (19) Strathlene scr, Lorna Whyte (20) Meldrum House wo.

Sheena McKay (25) Longside v Aifric Twomey (14) Aberdeen Ladies. Emma Logie (15) Keith v Hazel Lamb (21) Portlethen. Olive Robb (17) Murcar Links v Leah Smart (10) Fraserburgh v Mairi Harper (24) Insch.

Junior Pennant League final on Sunday

Defending champions Cruden Bay will face Portlethen in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League final at Deeside on Sunday. (July 4).

The two sides booked their place in the final, which will tee off at 1pm, after winning their respective leagues.

The next event is the Hector Dey and Murray Cup (under 14) at Deeside on Sunday, July 25. Entries must be made to Gordon Murray before July 17.

Lappin it up with an ace

Peterculter member Babs Lappin had a hole-in-one at the 140-yard 15th hole at her home course using a driver.

Babs was partnered by Maureen McDonald and Liz Gordon.

Meanwhile, Jim Stuart won the North East Scotland Seniors Golf Association meeting at Oldmeldrum.

Alford member Jim, who plays off 20, carded 42 stableford points to pip Craibstone’s Graeme Carle (10) by one point.

Another Craibstone member, Peter Low (13) was third on 40pts.

What’s on…

MEN

JUNE

30 – Buckpool.

JULY

3 – Arbroath. Alyth pairs. Forres (36-hole). Huntly. Isle of Skye. Kings. Kintore. The Nairn.

4 – Alness. Invergordon. Murcar Links. Nairn Dunbar. Oldmeldrum. Royal Montrose.

NORTH-EAST WOMEN

JUNE

30 – Buckpool.

JULY

1 – Bonar-Bridge and Ardgay pairs.

3 – Insch. Isle of Skye.

5 – Kingussie.

5-9 – Duff House Royal 5-Day.

7 – Kingussie. Moray.

8 – Kingussie.

9 – Peterculter greensomes.

10 – Braemar Par 3.

11 – Buckpool.

ABERDEENSHIRE LADIES COUNTY GOLF ASSOCIATION

JULY

1 – Kemnay.

5 – Murcar Links.

9 – Tri-Am at Oldmeldrum.

JUNIORS

JULY

2 – Fortrose and Rosemarkie.

5 – Newmachar.

JUNIOR TOUR

JULY

10-11 – Arbroath.

ABERDEEN AND DISTRICT JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE FIXTURES 2021

JULY

4 – Final at Deeside (3pm).

SENIOR MEN

JUNE

29 – Edzell pairs.

30 – Buckpool. Insch. Leven.

JULY

1 – Deeside. Ladybank.

3 – Royal Dornoch. Spey Valley.

5 – Ballater. Murrayshall.

6 – Edzell.

8 – Arbroath. Brechin greensomes.

9 – Alness. Kirriemuir pairs.

NORTH-EAST OF SCOTLAND SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION FIXTURES

JULY

5 – Deeside.

BUCHAN SENIOR MEN

JULY

1 – Fraserburgh.

CENTRAL ABERDEENSHIRE DISTRICT SENIORS

JULY

6 – Tarland.

SENIOR WOMEN

JULY

8 – Kings. Kinross pairs.

9 – Alness.

BUCHAN SENIOR LADIES

JULY

8 – Fraserburgh.

MIXED

JULY

4 – Deeside greensomes. Inverurie greensomes. Kingussie. Panmure pairs.

4-9 – Scottish Mixed Pairs at Blairgowrie, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Strathmore and Alyth.

8 – Aboyne Seniors greensomes. Brechin Seniors.

TEAMS

JUNE

29 – Forfar Tri-Am.

JULY

3 – Brora women (3). Inverallochy (4).

4 – Auchmill men (4). Boat of Garten. Forfar (4). Strathlene (3). Trump International women (4).

6 – Kingussie (3).

9 – Inverness men (3).

10 – Alford men (4). Golspie (3). McDonald Ellon Am-Am. Muir of Ord men (3).

11 – Hopeman (4). Newburgh (Golf in Scotland Masters). Kintore men (3). Kirriemuir (4). Tain (4).