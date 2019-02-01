Laing wants Aberdeen Lynx to fight like lions in game against Dundee Tigers

Aberdeen Lynx forward Mark Laing wants his team to continue their charge for the season-ending play-offs tomorrow against Dundee Tigers.

The Granite City’s top ice hockey outfit have thrived since the turn of the year, progressing in the Scottish Cup and recording three Scottish National League (SNL) wins in a row.

Their latest was a 14-5 hammering of Kilmarnock Thunder at the Linx Ice Arena on Saturday – keeping the Lynx fifth in the table.

With the final league standings determining how difficult the route through the play-offs will be for the Lynx, and four challenging games on the horizon to close the regular season, a win against the Tigers is important.

Laing, pictured right, who netted four times against the Thunder as the Lynx recorded 68 shots on the visitors’ goal, said: “Saturday’s game against Kilmarnock thunder was a game we as a team expected to win, but at times we made it hard for ourselves.

“A lot was learnt from this game about taking our foot off the gas when we were on top to let them have a hope of coming back into the game.

“We finished the game on a high with 14 goals and some very nice link-up play between the team.”

The Lynx had steamed into an 8-1 lead after the first period with a Laing double, plus goals from Christian Johnson (two), Andrew Murphy (two), Iain Malcolm and Fraser MacEachran.

However, a touch of complacency clearly crept in and they only managed two goals in the second period – through Johnson and Joe Durkacz to go into the third 10-3 ahead.

This tied middle period clearly reignited the Lynx spark, and Laing grabbed another two in the final period, alongside another from Johnson and one from Callum Smith.

He thinks the team will need to go full throttle for the entire match tomorrow to secure the points against the Tigers.

The Dundee outfit have improved somewhat from the side who the Lynx have defeated twice in all competitions this campaign – including a 15-0 win the season-opening East Conference tournament.

Laing said: “This weekend will be a very different affair against the hard-working Dundee tigers, they have signed a few new players and a couple of good goalies since we last played them so it won’t be an easy game this time around.

“We will need to dig deep to get the away win and keep us in a good position for the play-offs.

“The Lynx always take a good support to Dundee and we’ll be looking for them to be our sixth man out this weekend.”