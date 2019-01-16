Ice hockey: Laing scores six for Aberdeen Lynx at home

Aberdeen Lynx skipper Mark Laing wants his team to build a winning run after his six goals helped them stroll past Solway Stingrays.

The Lynx returned to winning ways in the Scottish National League with a 16-2 victory at the Linx Ice Arena.

The Granite City outfit reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday week and will be looking for a third win on the spin away to North Ayr Wild in the SNL this weekend.

Laing, who thinks the Lynx are now playing as a unit after a mixed first half of the season, said: “It was great to pick up a win and keep the momentum going as a team.

“That’s the Lynx picked up two back-to-back wins and hopefully we can add to this run at Saturday’s away game to North Ayr.

“If we keep playing like a team and not individuals we will keep getting the victories we need.

“The win against the Stingrays keeps us in the chase for a higher seeding when going into the play-offs at the end of the season.”

Also on the scoresheet were Jordan Leyden, Joe and Jack Durkacz, Elliot Willets, Mikulas Novotny, Callum Smith and Jack Flynn, but Laing was man of the match.

He said: “It was just one of those days where everything I touched was going in, I felt confident the whole game.

“It’s been a while since I got a double hat-trick in a game and the first time I have done this for the Lynx.

“I spent a lot of time getting myself in good shape while being suspended earlier this season, and the effort’s really starting to show.

“Hopefully I can keep up this form for the rest of the season.

“I am unable to play this weekend due to work commitments, but I’m confident the team can go and get a vital away victory.”

The captain predicted the away fixture will be worth the trip for the Lynx fans who plan to make the journey to Auchenharvie Leisure Centre.

Laing said: “This weekend’s game should be very physical and entertaining for all the great away supporters who are making the long journey – if the last home game against Ayr is anything to go by.”